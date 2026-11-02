Amethyst Mountain launches boutique marketing consultancy

× Expand Image courtesy of Amethyst Mountain

Marketing professional Valerie Mars has launched Amethyst Mountain, a Birmingham-area boutique digital marketing consultancy focused on brand strategy, creative direction and campaign management.

Mars founded the company after more than 20 years working in areas including graphic design, copywriting and marketing strategy. The new firm combines traditional advertising principles with modern marketing technology, data and consumer psychology.

Amethyst Mountain's approach focuses on helping businesses develop distinctive brands through creative concepts and messaging designed around customers' interests and motivations rather than relying primarily on advertising volume.

Services include marketing strategy, creative direction and campaign management, with the company describing its model as a high-touch approach tailored to individual clients.

Mars also writes about marketing, technology and culture through her Substack publication, "The Astronomy of Thought," and through the agency's website.

The Amethyst Mountain name was inspired by a dream Mars had in which she climbed a mountain made of amethyst, her birthstone. She later used the experience as inspiration for launching the business and developing its identity.

For more information, visit amethystmtn.com.