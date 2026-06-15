Alsies gourmet ice cream truck is rolling into Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies The Alsies gourmet ice cream truck features a fully digital menu ranging from classic fare like bomb pops and Sonic the Hedgehog ice pops to gourmet options like birthday cake and strawberry ice cream sandwiches.

On any sunny day in Hoover, a brightly painted truck rolling down the street is turning heads — and it’s not just the colors or the traditional ice cream truck music that draw a crowd. Alsies, a new gourmet ice cream truck, is serving up more than frozen treats; it’s delivering nostalgia, fun and a fully customized dessert experience for schools, weddings, corporate events and private celebrations throughout Hoover. Driving up to Finley Park by the Hoover Met or Veteran’s Park in front of Spain Park High School, the truck’s arrival is accompanied by delighted sounds of joy from both children and adults.

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies Tibbs

Founded by local entrepreneur Rob Tibbs, Alsies aims to redefine the classic ice cream truck. “What makes Alsies unique is that we focus on creating a great experience, not just serving ice cream,” Tibbs said. “We offer a more polished, event-friendly setup with curated treats, friendly service and a presentation that fits well at everything from school events to corporate gatherings. We’re reliable [and] easy to work with, and [we] handle the dessert portion in a way that feels special but still simple for the host.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies Monica Rogers serves as chief operator of Alsies, a gourmet ice cream truck.

Chief Operator Monica Rogers emphasizes the truck’s versatility. “We love school events — field days, teacher appreciation, back to school, end-of-year events and quarterly visits,” she said with a laugh. In Hoover, customers can find the truck at school events, such as the Prince of Peace Catholic Church picnic and a celebration of the students completing their technology certificate at Greystone Elementary. Outside of school events, the Alsies van can also be seen drifting through the community to parks and private offices, such as celebrating veterinarian tech week at Oak View Animal Hospital and stopping at Shades Cliff Pool during hot summer months. The Alsies’ truck is also a frequent visitor to Riverchase United Methodist Church.

Alsies offers not only traditional fare such as bomb pops and Sonic the Hedgehog popsicles but also unique treats like birthday cake and strawberry ice cream sandwiches.

“We hope to serve the Hoover schools more and more. Beyond schools, we cater weddings, showers, employee appreciation days, birthday parties and private events,” Rogers said. “This past summer, we partnered with a local welding company weekly. You name it — we will do it.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies The Alsies gourmet ice cream truck features a fully digital menu ranging from classic fare like bomb pops and Sonic the Hedgehog ice pops to gourmet options like birthday cake and strawberry ice cream sandwiches.

Alsies stands out not only for its gourmet treats but also for its tech-enabled, mobile-first platform. Customers can browse a fully digital menu that is flexible and can be adjusted to fit the needs of any event. From classic ice cream flavors to specialty gourmet options, each selection is designed to delight guests and complement the event’s atmosphere. The combination of convenience and customization allows Alsies to deliver high-quality desserts seamlessly, whether it’s a corporate gathering, school celebration or backyard party.

Tibbs stresses that the focus is as much on the experience as the flavor. “We’re about fun, nostalgia and memories,” he said. “But we also take the stress out of the dessert portion for the host. Our setup is polished, our staff is friendly and our service is reliable — so guests get a special treat without anyone worrying about logistics.”

The trucks have already made a visible impact on the community. Families gather for impromptu treats, colleagues enjoy a midday pick-me-up at office events and students get excited about scheduled visits to their schools. Rogers says seeing smiles at every stop reinforces the company’s mission. “The joy we bring is what it’s all about,” she said. “It’s more than ice cream — it’s shared experiences and little moments of happiness.”

As Alsies continues to roll into neighborhoods and event venues across the Hoover area, the company is quickly becoming a local favorite.

Residents can follow the truck’s locations, seasonal specials and menu updates on Facebook at facebook.com/alsiesbhm or @alsiesbhm on Instagram. To book the truck for private events, call 205-210-8844 or go online to alsies.com/franchisee/birmingham.