AK & M Cleaning Services: A clean reputation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karim Leon. Karim Leon represents AK & M Cleaning Services at the Senior and Veteran Educational Expo in Hoover.

Karim Leon didn’t set out to build a cleaning company. She set out to build something that would last: something that carried her family’s name and stood behind every job it touched. The business that followed just happened to be built on a mop, a work ethic and a level of personal accountability that’s harder to find than most people realize.

AK & M Cleaning Services launched in Hoover as a family-owned residential and commercial cleaning operation, and it has grown steadily by doing what small businesses live or die by: showing up, doing the work right and making sure the client notices the difference. The company also offers general landscaping and lawn care, rounding out a service menu designed for homeowners and businesses that want one reliable team they can call for more than one thing.

The name itself tells you something about how Leon operates. AK & M isn’t a catchy acronym pulled from thin air; it’s personal.

“AK & M is more than just a business to me,” Leon said. “It’s a reflection of my family’s legacy and the reputation we’re building in our community. When clients choose AK & M, they’re not working with a large corporation; they’re working with someone who takes every job personally and genuinely cares about the results we deliver.”

That personal approach has found a natural home in Hoover, a city where residents tend to have high standards for the people they invite into their homes and businesses. Leon has leaned into that rather than around it. She joined the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and has shown up at community events like the Senior and Veteran Educational Expo — not as a marketing exercise but as a neighbor.

“Being active in the community means building relationships, not just building a customer base,” she said. “We live and work here, so being involved is about giving back and helping make our community stronger.”

It’s a philosophy that shapes how her team approaches the work itself. In a city where people pour real pride into their properties, Leon sees the community’s standards as a benchmark, not a burden.

“Hoover residents care about their homes, businesses and neighborhoods, and that sets a high standard for everyone who serves this community,” she said. “When people hire a local company, they expect professionalism, reliability and honesty. We take that responsibility seriously.”

In an industry where trust is everything — clients are, after all, handing over keys and access to their most personal spaces — that kind of accountability matters. Leon has built AK & M on the idea that a cleaning company’s reputation lives in the details left behind after the crew is gone. A spotless floor. A tidy edge. A space that feels noticeably better than it did before.

For Hoover homeowners and business owners looking for a local company that treats every job like it has their name on it, AK & M is worth the call.

AK & M Cleaning Services is based in Hoover. Find them on Facebook at AK & M Cleaning Service, LLC. Contact owner Karim Leon directly through their Facebook page for a quote or call 205-222-0763.