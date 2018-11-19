A good park for every ‘good boy’

× Expand Photos by Lexi Coon Remy's Dog Park at Red Mountain Park offers spaces for all dogs to enjoy, including open areas for games of fetch and shaded areas for relaxation. Dogs of all shapes, sizes and athletic abilities can be found socializing at Remy's Dog Park on any given day of the year.

Birmingham is a city of hidden gems. One of them is the plethora of off-leash dog parks in Birmingham and the surrounding areas. Learn about five great dog parks the area has to offer for your canine companion.

REMY'S DOG PARK

Located at Red Mountain Park, 2011 Frankfurt Drive, Remy’s Dog Park is one of the most popular off-leash dog parks in the state. According to the Red Mountain Park website, its six acres of land make it the largest dog park in Alabama.

The park has three areas: one for large dogs, one for small dogs and one for unique special needs, such as dogs who are physically challenged, elderly, injured or shy.

The park has many amenities such as drinking water stations for dogs, shaded areas with benches and pet waste stations. The park was recognized in 2016 by Southern Living Magazine as one of the best dog parks in the south.

FULTONDALE BARK PARK

Part of Black Creek Park in Fultondale, the Bark Park is an off-leash dog park designed to allow dogs a space for exercise and fun with other dogs.

The park contains a separate area for large and small dogs, four poop stations and both human and canine water fountains. The park recently installed seven pieces of agility equipment, Fultondale Parks and Recreation Director Philip Loden said.

The park also holds a special event every year for dogs and their owners called the Barking At The Moon Festival, which takes place the Sunday before Halloween from 1 to 6 p.m. The event is free to the public and features dog-related vendors, bands and more fun for the whole family.

LOCH HAVEN DOG PARK

This dog park is located at 3437 Loch Haven Drive in Hoover.

The park features two separate large and small dog areas, about 1.5 acres each. The two areas are equipped with agility equipment and have water fountains for dogs and humans.

“The park is clean, well maintained and has a playground and walking trail around the park as well,” said Dee Nance, Hoover community service officer. “Loch Haven dog park is well used and a beautiful environment for human and dogs to exercise.”

BENEFUL DREAM DOG PARK

Beneful Dream Dog Park is an off-leash dog park featured as part of Veterans Park in Alabaster.

The park has two areas for dogs over or under 35 pounds. Both areas contain splash pads, dog drinking stations and pet waste stations. The large dog area has extra amenities including rings, tunnels and climbing rocks, Alabaster Parks and Recreation Maintenance Supervisor Ben Williams said.

For the dog owners, there is a covered seating area with picnic tables, drinking stations and a padded walking track in the large dog area.

“People should visit our park because it’s a great dog park inside of the beautiful Veterans Park,” Williams said. “It’s a great place to meet new people and make friends with others who have a passion for dogs.

GREEN SPRINGS DOG PARK AT GEORGE WARD PARK

Located at 1871 Green Springs Highway, the Green Springs Dog Park at George WardPark is a 2.6-acre off-leash park for owners and dogs can have an enjoyable experience.

The park is separated into large and small dog areas. In addition, there is agility equipment in both areas for the dogs to play with, Birmingham City Public Relations Coordinator Stanley Robinson said. Make sure to bring water for your pup because there are no do watering stations available.

Robinson said owners can sit on benches to watch the dogs play and use water fountains to stay hydrated. Dog waste bags and trash bins are also located throughout the park for owners to help the park stay clean.