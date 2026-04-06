7 Brew Coffee under construction along U.S. 280

× Expand Photo courtesy of 7 Brew Coffee

7 Brew Coffee, a fast-growing drive-thru beverage chain, is under construction at 7015 Meadowlark Drive along U.S. 280.

The new location sits behind Raising Cane’s near the Walmart Supercenter and will add to the company’s growing presence in the area. A separate 7 Brew location is already operating in Chelsea.

Founded in 2017, the Arkansas-based brand is known for its customizable drink menu, offering thousands of combinations including coffee drinks, energy beverages and teas.

The company has expanded rapidly in recent years, focusing on quick service and a wide range of drink options for customers on the go.