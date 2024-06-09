3 Realtors join RealtySouth's Over-the-Mountain office on Acton Road

× Expand Realtors who recently joined RealtySouth's Over-the-Mountain office on Acton Road are, from left, Trenton Graves, Olivia Heard and Gage Sumner.

RealtySouth recently has added three new agents to its Over-the-Mountain office off Acton Road.

Trenton Graves started with the office on April 5, while Claudia Heard started on May 16 and Gage Sumner started on May 28, according to the company.

Graves can be reached at 334-332-4170, while Heard can be reached at 205-703-1552, and Sumner can be reached at 205-515-0693.

RealtySouth’s Over-the Mountain office, which has a service area that includes Hoover, is at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137.