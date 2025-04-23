2025 Hoover Innovation Summit to focus on supply chain technology

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover

The 2025 Hoover Innovation Summit is scheduled for this Thursday, April 24, from 8 to 11 a.m. and this year will focus on supply chain technology.

The summit, to be held at the Hoover Library Theatre, is designed to bring together business leaders, technology experts and public officials to explore emerging industry trends and economic development opportunities.

“The Hoover Innovation Summit is about showcasing the industries that will drive economic

growth in our region,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a news release. “Supply chain technology is transforming how businesses operate, and Hoover is positioned to be a leader in this space. We’re excited to bring together top industry minds to discuss these innovations.”

Scheduled speakers include:

Ahmed Ebrahim, vice president of integrations and partnerships at McLeod Software, discussing the future of logistics and transportation technology

A panel of brokerage and logistics experts, including Alan Washburn of Universal Logistics Services and Jason King of Transportation and Logistical Services, exploring supply chain challenges and innovations

Brian Gibson from Auburn University’s Center for Supply Chain Innovation, presenting insights on supply chain advancements and industry best practices

This is the third year for the Hoover Innovation Summit, which is being organized by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and Hoover Office of Economic and Community Development.

The summit is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more details and to register, visit hooverishome.com/1452/2025-Hoover-Innovation-Summit, email development@hooveralabama.gov or call 205-739-7162.