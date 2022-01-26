2022 business outlook topic of Shelby County Chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Amiee Melon, interim dean at the University of Montevallo Stephens School of Business, addresses the audience at the Shelby County Chamber's 2022 Business Outlook Luncheon at the Pelham Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

The Shelby County Chamber had a very strong year in 2021, Immediate Past Chamber Chairman Chris Grace said.

Despite not being able to get back together for in-person gatherings until the end of May, the chamber held 104 meetings, programs and other events, and also conducted 60 virtual opportunities for business people to network, learn and grow their businesses.

“The programs were not just activities; they were opportunities to share career readiness programs with our future workforce in our schools throughout Shelby County," Grace said. "We engaged with small business owners and entrepreneurs and how they can manage their challenges they are facing and take advantage of opportunities to grow; collaborated with our partners at 58 INC. to discuss the issues that affect our businesses and our communities and continue to make sure Shelby County is the best place to live in Alabama."

Moving into the 2022 program year, Brian Massey has assumed the role of chamber chairman, and Grace presented him with the gavel as he took the helm.

“We’ve got a busy year in 2022 with lots of things on our plate,” Massey said. “Several things I’m excited about are supporting and promoting The World Games, growing the Women’s Business Council, looking for an alternative event to our golf tournament and finishing up our last year of Shelby One - Level Up strongly.”

The luncheon's featured speaker was Amiee Mellon, interim dean of the Stephens Business School at the University of Montevallo. She provided an overview of the cumulative results from the 2022 Business Outlook Survey for Shelby County.

Some statistics from the study included:

A strong sentiment that full-time employment will decrease

56% believe the negative effects of COVID-19 will remain two to five years

93% of organizations reported impacts from COVID-19

Labor shortage: Unemployment rate in United States is 3.9% (6.3 million); unemployment in Alabama is 3.1% (69,000); unemployment in Shelby County is 1.8% (2,000)

Supply disruptions and inflation (higher wages, increase in housing rents and shipping rates)

Shelby County Outlook

Of the 129 businesses that responded to the survey:

Performance: 84.5% expect an increase in revenue (69% in 2021); 7.8% expect a decrease (23% in 2021)

Employment growth: 53.5% expect an increase in full time employees (34% in 2021); 9.31 expect a decrease (12.5% in 2021)

Economic direction: Shelby County: 82.2% heading in the right direction (73% in 2021); 3.9% headed in the wrong direction (2.73% in 2021). For the U.S. Economy, 14.8% headed in right direction (29% in 2021); 60.2% heading in wrong direction (34% in 2021)

In summary, Mellon said that confidence in Shelby County’s economy is nearing pre-pandemic levels; full-time employees have measurable differences in organizational size and anticipated outcomes; supply chain issues vary greatly, and the trend is to order early and seek alternatives; and employees want to focus on one or two areas.

Also during the meeting, Jim Purvis, president and CEO of A.C. Legg, received the Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award. The purpose of the award is to honor an outstanding civic or business leader in Shelby County who demonstrates the values by which Dudchock, the former county manager, carried himself throughout his career.

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Chris Grace, the immediate past chairman of the Shelby County Chamber, left poses with Jim Purvis, president and CEO of A.C. Legg, after Purvis was presented with the Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award at the Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Center in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Dudchock, at right, is Shelby County's former county manager.

A.C. Legg first opened in Birmingham in 1923 and moved its location to Shelby County on Sept. 10, 2001. The company recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the county.

“The 99-year legacy of excellence continues today as it’s still a family-owned business,” Chamber CEO and President Kirk Mancer said. “Purvis has been at the helm since the move to Shelby County, and his leadership is a testament to putting people first and service above self.”