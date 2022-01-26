2021 tax year to be challenging, CPA tells Hoover Small Business Alliance

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance7 Diana Knight, a partner in the Sovereign CPA Group, gives tax advice at the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance2 About 50 people attended the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance1 Hoover Small Business Alliance founder Traci Fox speaks at the alliance's meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance6 About 50 people attended the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance5 Hoover police Detective Jennifer Stewart gives cybersecurity advice at the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance4 Hoover police Sgt. Austin Tubb gives cybersecurity advice at the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance10 About 50 people attended the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance3 Todd McMichen, chief development officer for the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries, welcomes people to the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at his office on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance9 Hoover Small Business Alliance Founder Traci Fox, left and Jordan Hosey of the Keller Williams real estate agency were at the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance8 Hoover Small Business Alliance Founder Traci Fox gives closing remarks at the alliance's meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, as guest speaker Diana Knight of the Sovereign CPA Group listens. Prev Next

The filing season for tax year 2021 is going to be a challenging one for individuals and businesses alike because the IRS is still way behind on processing 2020 tax returns, a tax professional shared with the Hoover Small Business Alliance Wednesday.

The IRS is understaffed and underfunded right now and is still behind in processing 6 million returns from 2020, said Diana Knight, a partner with Sovereign CPA Group in Riverchase who has more than 39 years experience in the tax and accounting industry.

It is taking the IRS 5 to 15 months to just open any returns filed in paper form in the past 15 to 18 months, much less process those returns, Knight said.

“Even before the pandemic, the IRS was a donkey with three lame legs and a heavy basket on their back, and when COVID happened, they had a boulder dropped in that basket,” she said.

Even though the agency was understaffed and underfunded, legislators charged the IRS with rolling out stimulus payments and tax credits based on tax information, bank account information and addresses that were over a year old, Knight said.

“That’s why dead people were getting checks. That’s why checks were going to the ex’s bank account or old addresses,” she said. “They did the best they could and had to do it again. … They can’t even do their own work, and they got more heaped on them. I don’t see this changing overnight.”

And the IRS doesn’t have the manpower to answer people’s questions on inquiries about why their refund is late, Knight said. The number of phone calls received by the IRS jumped from 100.5 million in 2020 to 275 million in 2021, and only 11% of those calls were actually answered, she said.

Even tax professionals, who have hotlines to call to get service more quickly, can’t get through, or if they do, they frequently get the “courtesy hangup,” which is a quick response that they can’t talk right now and encouragement to try again later, Knight said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance6 About 50 people attended the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

In light of these problems, Knight gave the small business owners several pieces of advice when dealing with the IRS.

First, file electronically because paper returns take much longer to process, Knight said.

Second, be as accurate as possible, especially when reporting the amount of stimulus payments or advance child tax credits received, Knight said.

“A lot of people just don’t really know what they really got,” she said. “If you report on your return what you think you got and it’s not right, it doesn’t match, and guess what? Your return is in limbo. It’s delayed. It has to be looked at by a physical person. … If there’s a mistake, you might as well just take a number and wait. You’re going to be waiting on your refund. You’re going to be waiting on anything, and you’re not going to be able to reach anybody to do anything about it.”

People can go to irs.gov to look up the amounts the IRS has on record for the amount of stimulus payments or advance tax credits the agency believes it gave you, Knight said.

Third, if you have any doubt about the accuracy of the information you are filing, file a request for an extension of time to file instead of filing inaccurate information and filing an amendment later, Knight said.

“They are so slow in trying to process any special returns, including amendments,” she said.

Knight also encouraged small business owners to take advantage of deductions and depreciation opportunities.

Deductions for business-related food and beverage expenses formerly were limited to 50% of the cost, but now they are 100% deductible for tax years 2021 and 2022 if expenses are paid or incurred at restaurants and not lavish or extravagant, she said. Food and beverage expenses for a company team-building event, such as a company trip to Top Golf, also are deductible, she said.

Business travel, excluding travel to and from home, is deductible. The IRS allows a deduction of 56 cents per mile for business travel in 2021 and 58.5 cents per mile in 2022, Knight said. “You just have to keep track of your miles.”

Rather than using the standard mileage rate, taxpayers can choose to deduct automobile expenses based on actual costs. For example, if a vehicle is used 80% for work and costs $10,000, you can depreciate $8,000 of that cost over a period of years (or possibly more quickly), depending on the type and weight of the vehicle, Knight said. And, based on 80% business use, 80% of the cost of the vehicle’s insurance, gas, tires and repairs is deductible, she said.

Bonus depreciation rules allow companies to deduct 100% of the cost of qualified business property (purchased prior to Jan. 1, 2023), such as computers, furniture and office equipment, in the year of purchase, rather than depreciating it over a period of years, she said.

Knight also gave advice to the small business owners on ways to manage risk. She advised them to consider short-term and long-term disability insurance that can help people provide for their family if they are the primary source of income for their family and something happens to them that prevents them from continuing to work.

Many small business owners may think they can’t afford insurance like that, but many business associations, such as Realtor groups or grocery groups, have group policies that small businesses can use and get reasonable rates, Knight said.

She also advised people to have a will drawn up if they have children or a family.

“I’m just shocked sometimes when I talk to very educated people who have young children and they don’t even have a will saying what happens to their children when they both are suddenly gone,” Knight said. “You do not want a judge or a guardian ad litem in charge of the decisions related to your children. Same thing with your money. You can go to legalzoom.com and do it tonight until you have time to see an attorney.”

About 50 people attended Wednesday’s meeting of the Hoover Small Business Alliance, which was held at 8 a.m. at the Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries office on Rocky Ridge Lane.

Hoover police Sgt. Austin Tubb and Detective Jennifer Stewart of the Police Department’s financial crimes unit also gave the business owners tips about cybersecurity.

The biggest problem for small businesses when it comes to cybersecurity is complacency, Stewart said. Small business owners often have a mindset that they don’t have much to steal, so they’re not going to invest the time and money into protecting their electronic data systems, she said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance5 Hoover police Detective Jennifer Stewart gives cybersecurity advice at the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

But 62% of cybersecurity attacks occur with small businesses, and one in 40 small businesses report being the victim of a cyberattack, she said. That’s because thieves and attackers know that mentality exists, she said.

“They know that you’re not going to spend money on IT security, that you’re probably not going to update your software when updates come out,” Stewart said. “They’re going to attack you versus attacking a big corporation because they know they’re going to have easier access.”

Defensive measures may involve some investment, but it can pay off in the long run, she said.

Small businesses also should train employees to spot spoof emails, Stewart and Tubb said. Thieves will create email accounts and signatures that look authentic, but the email address or domain name may be slightly off by one letter or number. They may pose as the owner of the company or a supervisor and ask the employee to share a forgotten password or direct the employee to wire money to a supposed vendor.

A close check to verify an email address or a quick phone call to verify the identity of a sender can save a lot of money and hassle, Stewart said.

Stewart also advised small business owners to create strong (not simple) passwords and different passwords for different systems, to invest in an external hard drive that can serve as a backup for the primary server, and to encrypt files so they can’t be read by an outside source.

The next meeting of the Hoover Small Business Alliance should be in March, founder Traci Fox said. An exact date, time and place had not been set as of Wednesday. Follow the Hoover Small Business Alliance on Facebook for updates.