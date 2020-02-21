Artist guild moves annual show to Patton Creek

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. Daphne Kelly, a ceramic sculptor, poses next to herbooth at the 2018 Central Alabama Artists Guild’sWalk of Art. Kelly placed second for 3D art. × 2 of 2 Expand Patton Creek Art Festival info. Prev Next

The Central Alabama Artist Guild is moving its annual spring art show back to Hoover in March after two years in Vestavia Hills.

This year’s event will be at the Patton Creek shopping center and will be called the Patton Creek Art Festival.

Three years ago, the guild’s spring show was held on the concourse at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium but was moved to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center two years ago to bring it indoors.

With all the construction going on in the Vestavia Hills civic complex and the relocation of the community center to the former Gold’s Gym space, the artist guild thought it best to move again, said Jinger Glasgow, chairwoman for the spring show.

The guild worked with the Hoover Arts Alliance and Greg Knighton, the city of Hoover’s economic developer, to find a location back in Hoover.

The property management company for the Patton Creek shopping center, Lincoln Properties, welcomed the art show to its center and is partnering to make it happen, Glasgow said.

The outdoor tent show will include art from more than 50 artists who are part of the guild, as well as food trucks and on-site picnic tables, she said. Art mediums to be featured include paintings, fine jewelry, clay, mixed media, photography, fiber art, metalwork, woodwork and glass.

Judges will pick the best entries, and the guild will present cash awards. To join the guild or find out more about the show, contact Glasgow at jingerssg@aol.com or 205- 515-2705 or guild President Walter Moore at walteragnewmoore@gmail.com.