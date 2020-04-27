Apart, yet together: As COVID-19 wages war, Hoover residents support frontline heroes, spread cheer

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Leasure kids Artistic messages created by the Leasure children include “We are in this together” and thanks to doctors and nurses on the frontlines, first responders, delivery drivers and many other essential members of the community. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Leasure kids West, 10, Annie, 14, and Dot Leasure, 13, stand by their front yard fence they decorated with string lights and wooden signs displaying positive messages in Bluff Park. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. eLearning Micah Wilder, 8, a second-grader at Riverchase Elementary, reads through an article on the coronavirus impact in Rome using the platform MyOn News as he sits in a chair in his front yard April 6. Students began learning from home April 6 after schools were closed March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Empty shelves in the paper products aisles have been a common sight at stores in the Birmingham area. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. HV boxed lunches Melinda Bonner, director of the child nutrition program for Hoover City Schools, hands bagged meals to a family at Green Valley Elementary School. Child nutrition employees began preparing bagged lunches and breakfasts to continue providing meals for students in the school district after schools were forced to close a week before the scheduled spring break. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. HV boxed lunches Melinda Bonner, director of the child nutrition program for Hoover City Schools, hands bagged meals to a family at Green Valley Elementary School. Child nutrition employees began preparing bagged lunches and breakfasts to continue providing meals for students in the school district after schools were forced to close a week before the scheduled spring break. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover Biz Patrons wait for orders from Nothing Bundt Cakes as restaurants and other businesses across Hoover and the state transition to curbside pickup. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Church of the Highlands. Workers conduct COVID-19 testing at the Church of the Highlands Grants Mill campus on March 19. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. LifeSouth Blood Drive Tiffany Oden donates blood at a LifeSouth blood drive March 30 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. UAB Medicine and hospitals across the state and nation are in dire need of blood donations. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jefferson County Department of Health Hunter Street Baptist Church Pastor Buddy Gray prays as he leads the congregation during a livestreamed Sunday service on March 22. Churches across the area are hosting video feeds of services in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as state guidelines have called for gatherings to be limited to 10 people or fewer while maintaining a 6-foot distance from others. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Presley Brewer, 7, uses her finger to blend a section of sidewalk chalk at the foot of her driveway in a Ross Bridge subdivision in April. Children in the Ross Bridge community used tape to make fun designs and displayed messages with sidewalk chalk, while parents and children sought ways to stay busy during school closures amid the pandemic. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. 200324_Hoover_business_shutdown09 The parking lot at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover sits empty March 24 after the Jefferson County health officer ordered all non-essential businesses and services to shut down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The business shutdown wreaked havoc on just about all sectors of the economy, from retail stores to restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, health care, manufacturing and service industries. More than 300,000 people filed new unemployment claims in Alabama in the four weeks following the statewide order. Prev Next

Just a few months ago, few people had heard of the term COVID-19, and the idea of “social distancing” would have raised eyebrows.

But now they’re just as common as ticks on a dog, and the new coronavirus that has the world quarantining has sickened hundreds of people in Jefferson and Shelby counties, killed at least 38 at time of publication and is sucking the lifeblood out of the world economy.

Many businesses have been forced to shut down to slow the spread of the virus, and others have had to dramatically alter the way they do business.

Hoover, of course, is no exception.

Schools were shut down March 16, and that same day, the Jefferson County health officer ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms and stick to curbside pickup and delivery.

Three days later, “non-essential businesses” were ordered to close. Without a steady source of income, numerous businesses began laying people off, setting off a ripple effect across the economy.

The state’s “stay-at-home” order and mandate for schooling at home has many people working from home and balancing jobs and taking care of children at the same time.

But even as people practice social distancing, they’re finding unique ways to still maintain some contact with family and friends. Churches are livestreaming services and finding new ways to minister. People are trying to support restaurants and small businesses, and business people are getting creative to find new ways to serve customers.

Keep reading for examples of how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting people’s lives and the lessons people have learned along the way.

ALLAN RICE, Hoover city administrator

Allan Rice.

“This event was an unanticipated disruption to life as we knew it, but it has brought out the best in Hoover. So many spontaneous acts of generosity, ingenuity and compassion are occurring every day across our city.

We are all doing things differently right now, but we are still doing the important things, like taking care of each other.

There have been too many lessons to count. We put an effective incident command structure in place very early to manage this event, and that has made a tremendous difference. When you have a solid plan and an excellent team like we have at the city of Hoover, you can manage any type of emergency.

I am unspeakably proud of the way our city employees have risen to the occasion.”

MOLLY MCGREGOR, Trace Crossings resident

Molly McGregor.

“The coronavirus has not altered my life very much except in two ways. I can’t be with my loved ones, and I am unable to hug my friends and family. On March 7, I left Hoover for the northwest Florida coast and have been here since.

I felt strongly that it was safer here with no vacationers on the beach than to return to Hoover. Our Publix in Perdido Key is just as deprived of toilet paper as Hoover’s Publix.

Being away from Hoover, I have learned that there are people and places that I long for. The YMCA, which despite shutting its doors, is daily taking care of first responder and health care workers’ kids. This place is one of my deepest losses because of the fellowship and support I receive there.

My new skill set is participating in “quarantinis,” (virtual cocktail parties) on Zoom with my neighbors and friends. It will be over eventually, and we can all return to those we love and appreciate.”

TAMALA MADDOX, Bumpus Middle School principal

Tamala Maddox.

“This experience has made me more aware of the things that have been completely lacking in my life or that I have taken for granted, such as time to think, rest, exercise and share with others; a sense of community in my church, neighborhood and workplace; the ability to differentiate between a want and a need; and the blessings of family, health and job security that I enjoy daily.

I hope we will all recognize these things and bottle up this feeling we have to make us better in the future. This trial, this challenge should not be in vain.”

ASHLEY TOMS, March of Dimes Alabama executive director; Kirkman Preserve resident

Photo courtesy of Ashley Toms Ashley Toms 1 Ashley Toms.

“As the executive director of March of Dimes Alabama, my team and I have had to learn how to take our largest fundraising campaign of the year (March for Babies) from an actual community walk to a fully virtual campaign.

It has forced us to find new ways to be successful in our mission for the health of moms and babies.

I have also learned to appreciate the power of Zoom (video conferencing) and the “imperfect” reality that is how we’re all getting through this pandemic. Basically, let’s stop worrying so much about appearing to be perfect and having it all together. Instead, let’s embrace the imperfect and be grateful for our health.”

CHRIS PETERS, Cross Creek Church pastor

Photo courtesy of Chris Peters 200402_Chris_Peters Chris Peters.

“As a pastor and in my personal life, the COVID-19 situation has presented challenges and opportunities. Spiritually, I along with other Biblically-minded pastors, know that self-sufficient pride is one of the biggest barriers to all of us sinners trusting in God alone for our salvation and for our daily purpose (Proverbs 3:5-6). While I pray for healing and relief from the Lord for our world, and mourn all death, I also know as C.S. Lewis said, “Suffering is God’s megaphone to rouse a deaf world.” This is essentially the surprising message of Luke 13:1-5.

I’m sure other churches, like ours, have been busy finding creative ways to continue to share the life-transforming message of Jesus Christ. Personally, I, along with my wife and four boys, have missed the human interaction we so easily took for granted, and specifically our Hoover sports activities. However, we have also connected more deeply as a family with extra time to discuss many deep matters.”

FATIMA MITCHELL BARDO, Owner of Fatima’s Family afHair salon; Hurricane Creek resident

Photo by Erin Nelson. Fatima's Family afHair Fatima Mitchell Bardo, owner of Fatima’s Family afHair in Helena, stands at her station in an empty salon April 8.

“The effect of COVID-19, the mass panic, and fear of people and government has been a roller coaster of emotions.

Starting with my husband, a general manager of a hibachi restaurant. The night he came home after telling await staff of young people they no longer have a job and he couldn’t answer any questions about when anyone could come back to work, explaining to a Chinese staff that they don’t have to fear Americans wanting to blame and hurt them, that the American government was planning to offer help to the businesses.

We both sat in shock and pain. I cried for them all, and my husband hadn’t even had a moment to accept how all this was about to impact him, his income and family.

As the week unfolded, I began to see a major hit on my business, a small beauty shop. The fear began to grip all the clients, and people began canceling their appointments.

Then, the dreaded day came: We were titled non-essential, and I had to close the shop. My team and I did our nightly routine of disinfecting and cleaning, we tried to make a couple jokes, and then we held our heads high, stood together, turned off the lights and said “I love you” to each other.

I came home and sat in shock as my husband tried to make the night easier with a Netflix show, “Tiger King.”

The next night, I found myself in an emotional wreck of tears. I opened my shop in 1999. I worked my way out of being a single mom at 19 on welfare to owning my own business (nominated the best salon in Shelby County), living in Hoover and living a dream life. Now, a virus is about to steal it away.

There is no real help at this moment, even though the media and government keep saying there is. There are no banks or government offices that have figured out how to help, so we sit in limbo.

I have learned that so many people want — truly want — to help. I’m not sure any of us know how to, other than pray and give words of encouragement. Offer small jobs that can help buy food or keep the power on.

I do know one thing: This country is built on the middle class and small businesses. We are meant to work; we are not meant to sit and let a virus armed with a fear-driven media bring us down.

They might have brought Uncle Sam down to his knees. We might take this moment on our knees to pray, but the clock is ticking, and we will either fall face down or get up swinging, with or without the government’s blessing. If we choose to get up swinging, we will be stronger than we ever were before, or we will lose to socialism brought in with a virus.

I’ve learned we are not hard of hearing when the government says “stay in place.” We are not meant to do that. We are Americans. We are meant to push forward, march onward and fight to overcome. We are still the same Americans our forefathers were.”

RON TRAVIS SR., Inverness resident

Ron Travis.

“My wife, June, and I are doing fine, except the boys are keeping our 12 grandchildren from visiting us until we get an all clear. June goes to the grocery store once a day early to keep the proper distance, and I will visit Home Depot every other day while maintaining a safe distance from other people.

I am doing projects around the house like pressure washing my driveway. We eat in where we normally eat our evening meal out most every day. We watch TV, read and stay in touch with others by Facebook, text and telephone.

We are praying that this time reveals many of the weaknesses that America has slipped into and the reckless positions the Democrats have taken with abortion and socialism. America must bring back our production of vital products. The Republicans have also let us down over the past by deficit spending.

Spiritually, we are praying that our grandchildren realize that God and Jesus are the only true answers for our security and happiness. I believe that a revival could be the result of the shaking America and the world are going through.”

EBONY GRAHAM, Realtor with eXp Realty; Green Valley resident

Ebony Graham.

“My husband and I are both Realtors, and fortunately we haven't noticed a major impact in the market or our business since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

We are, however, adjusting the way homes are being shown by setting up virtual tours, wearing gloves/mask and sanitizing as much as possible. We are also doing curbside closings or staggering the times that clients come in to sign paperwork.

Working from home is not a new concept for us. However, working from home with two school-age children is very new and sometimes challenging. We've had to work harder to maintain a sense of normalcy for our children with schoolwork and recreational time, all while servicing our clients and Realtor partners.

We are thankful for the Hoover City Schools teachers for their hard work and commitment to our children and ensuring that learning continues for them!”

JORDAN LAPORTA, University of Alabama law student from Hoover

Photo courtesy of Jordan LaPorta Jordan LaPorta Jordan LaPorta.

“As a graduating law student about to enter the workforce, the pandemic has cast a shadow of uncertainty over my future. A bar examination delay would create logistical issues for my employment and delay my ability to earn the income I’ve worked toward since beginning school.

Although this situation causes significant personal inconveniences, it is not lost on me how fortunate I am to have employment lined up in a time when record numbers are out of work.

Social distancing protocols, while necessary to “flatten the curve,” gutted the conclusion of my time in law school, robbing me and my classmates of final goodbyes and a graduation ceremony. These are small losses in the grand scheme of things, but they are certainly milestones I’d like to have back.

I think this crisis has taught us there is no true substitute for real-life human interaction. Technology has come a long way, but there’s something special about being in the presence of friends and family. Maybe having that luxury yanked away so suddenly will make us all appreciate each other a little more when the world returns to normal.”

COLTON LEDBETTER, 2020 Spain Park High School graduate

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media National Signing Day Colton Ledbetter.

“As the coronavirus has caused the cancellation of schools, I’m not going to be able to experience my last ‘hoorahs’ as a senior student,such as school dances, senior trips, spring break and other things I’ve looked forward to capping off my time in high school.

In addition to being a senior student during this crisis, my high school baseball career has also been cut short. It’s hard to express how saddening it is for this season to be called off so abruptly.

Working hours upon hours to be able to achieve the many goals my teammates and I had in mind, just for it to be suddenly taken away from us. Lastly, not being able to share the field ever again with my boys who I’ve played with for so many years is the most heartbreaking part of all of this.

Going through this tough time has taught me a lot about character and most definitely to not take anything for granted. I didn’t know my last day of school or my last time being on the field with friends was going to be my last.”

KENNETH COX, Cross-country and track and field coach at Birmingham-Southern College; Ross Bridge resident

Kenneth Cox.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic presents some challenges for me, I find peace in my daily routine. I continue to get up every morning and work out and spend devotional time with God, for my faith is integral to my identity and purpose.

Our church, The Worship Center Christian Church, has responded to this crisis with a daily breakthrough prayer call every morning at 7 a.m., which has been a tremendous blessing.

We are using a schedule, albeit a very flexible one, for homeschooling; this has certainly been an adjustment that we continue to work through. Family time means even more now that we are not running kids back and forth after school or juggling our own work responsibilities.

I'm the head cross-country and track and field coach at Birmingham-Southern College, and my wife is a physician. Interestingly enough, I found out about the national coronavirus shutdown while at our ninth-straight NCAA Indoor Championships appearance.

Despite it all, I remain encouraged because I know without any doubt that God has been and still is in total control!”

PAUL DANGEL, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce president; sales and marketing director, Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel

Photo courtesy of Paul Dangel Paul Dangel family Paul Dangel.

“As president of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, I spent March 11 with state leaders and chamber representatives while attending an annual meeting in Montgomery.

That evening was business as usual, with more than 1,000 people, including government officials, networking at a reception.

As director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt Regency Birmingham, I returned to work the following day, and it became apparent everything had changed. The following days began many rounds of cancellations. In fact, our business changed dramatically, almost overnight.

Our rooms and meeting space became quiet; a spring roaring with events became a whimper. While we respect the rules in place, our hotel anxiously awaits a time when more than 10 people can again gather together for meetings and events.

While it may sound cliché, more than anything I have learned from this situation that you never know what is around the corner. Once the corner arrives, you have to be able to change, adapt and make hard choices.”