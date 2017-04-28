Will Smith exceeds 300 wins with Jags

× Expand Photo by Ted Melton. Speaking of his relationship with players and assistant coaches over the years, Smith said, “To me, that’s what it’s about. It’s not about a number.”

From becoming a head coach at 25 years of age and conducting five-hour practices, Spain Park High School baseball coach Will Smith has learned a great deal in 13 years.

That time has been long enough for Smith to accumulate 300 wins as coach of the Jags, a milestone that forced him to reflect on the many people who have passed through the shadow of the Spain Park dugout and spent countless days in the bleachers.

“It makes you think back on the many different assistant coaches that you’ve had with you, the many different families, the many different players and the administration that’s supported me for 13 years,” Smith said. “When you start thinking about it from that aspect, it makes it very cool.”

Spain Park’s 7-5 win over Bob Jones in the opening game of the early-season Birmingham-Huntsville Challenge marked Smith’s 300th win at Spain Park, the only head coaching job he has had in his career.

Casey Dunn started the Spain Park baseball program upon the school’s opening in 2001 and was there for three years before becoming the Samford coach, a position he still holds today. During his third and final season at Spain Park, Smith came aboard his staff.

“I was 25 years old at the time, and I wasn’t ready to be a head coach,” Smith said with a laugh.

The move worked out pretty well for the Jags’ program in the long run, with many successful seasons along the way, including winning the 2014 Class 6A state championship and exceeding 30 wins four times. The team has notched a winning season every season Smith has been the skipper.

With that success comes other opportunities along the way, but Smith has rebuffed any chances or requests. He has found a home at Spain Park and constantly feels the backing of his superiors.

“My family really connects with this community,” Smith said. “I love the school. I love the academic side of it. We couldn’t have done it without great support of administrators.”

Smith had no idea how long he would be at Spain Park — how many 25-year-olds actually have a long-term plan — and said he still does not know what the future holds. But he is certainly comfortable in his position and counts his blessings on a daily basis.

“When you get your first head coaching job at Spain Park High School, it’s tough to move up in the high school ranks from that,” he said.

As far as those long practices go, those are a thing of the past. When Smith started at Spain Park, he was only engaged, with no children. Now, he and his wife, Brooke, have three children, Brody, Ellison and Miller, to chase around.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got to start working smarter,’” Smith said. “When you’re in this business this long, you have to change things up. If not, it becomes very stagnant, for myself and for my assistant coaches as well. The way we practice and the way we game plan has changed. You’ve got to change and be flexible with it.”

While the current and future players won’t get to experience those kinds of practice sessions, players past and present are what make the job special for Smith.

“We’ve obviously had a lot of good players in our program over these 13 years, and also the relationships that we’ve had with the assistant coaches,” Smith said. “To me, that’s what it’s about. It’s not about a number.”