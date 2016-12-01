Welcome home

× 1 of 97 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. × 2 of 97 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. × 3 of 97 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. × 4 of 97 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and AUBURN -- “Welcome back home.”

Those were the words of Hoover defensive end Christon Taylor, and likely the thoughts of everyone else associated with the Hoover High School football team, as the Buccaneers came away with their 12th state title in school history on Wednesday night.

“To God be the glory,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said following the game. “That’s awesome. What a special group of kids and special group of coaches.”

Hoover (12-2) dominated much of the contest with its relentless defense, coupled with timely plays from its offense, en route to a 17-7 victory over top-ranked McGill Toolen (13-1) at the Super 7 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

Taylor was part of a defense that never let up on McGill star quarterback Bubba Thompson, punishing him with nine sacks, three of them coming from Taylor. Hoover failed to reach the state title game last fall, and was determined not to let fate repeat itself.

The result: a blue map.

“It was very gratifying,” said Kholbe Coleman-Abrams, the game’s Most Valuable Player, picking up seven tackles and a sack on the night. “Last year, it was a heart break, so this year, we came out on a mission saying it wasn’t going to happen again.”

In the first half, McGill turned the ball over on downs three times on the Hoover side of the field in the first half.

“We had our chances early” said McGill-Toolen head coach Caleb Ross, whose team took home the state championship last year. “We had some drives, made a few big plays, got down around the red zone and came away with zero points.”

The Yellow Jackets certainly had opportunities to score, and moved the ball effectively through the air. Thompson finished the night 26-of-39 passing for 280 yards and a score, but the running game lost 43 yards on the night with sacks factored in.

After the second of those fourth-down stops, the Bucs drove inside the 30-yard line and settled for a 42-yard Barret Pickering field goal to make the first dent in the scoreboard and give Hoover a 3-0 edge.

Early in the second quarter, Thompson threw a pass towards the sideline, but with no intended receiver in sight. Jayden Jordan tiptoed the sideline and came away with an impressive interception for Hoover.

“He could play receiver too. He kind of tapped his feet on the sideline to make that play. He’s a really good athlete. Don’t let him fool you,” Niblett joked.

That interception led to the first score of the game, as a 24-yard pass from Garrett Farquhar to Cortez Hall led to a C.J. Sturdivant 2-yard score, putting the Bucs up 10-0.

“It was a key interception,” Jordan said, “because we went down and got a score off of it. That was really big. It kind of set the tone.”

The Bucs received the ball to start the second half and began to pound away at McGill’s rush defense. C.J. Sturdivant and Vonte’ Brackett took turns carrying the ball until Sturdivant broke the big one, scampering to the far pylon and diving into the end zone to give Hoover a 17-0 lead early in the third quarter.

“C.J.’s a heck of a player. The run he made was spectacular, but the effort to get it into the end zone, it was just a great moment, for him, and for our offense,” Niblett said.

Sturdivant nearly got to the century mark, carrying the ball 16 times for 96 yards and the pair of scores.

Hoover's offense did not blow the Yellow Jackets out of the water, but held them at bay with clutch drives when it mattered most.

McGill scored its only points of the game on a 30-yard pass from Thompson to Jalen Tolbert with 4:13 to play in the contest. The Bucs recovered the ensuing onside kick and held on from there.

The win gave Hoover a perfect 12-0 mark against teams from the state of Alabama, and the 10th that the Bucs held to single digits. The loss snapped McGill's 22-game winning streak, dating back to last season.

Niblett has now completed five of his nine seasons in Hoover with a state championship, but was adamant that the night belonged to the players.

Whomever it belongs to, the hardware will rest in Hoover's trophy case permanently.