Bucs, Vestavia Hills renew rivalry on Friday

× Expand James Nicholas Hoover Football Action from a game between Hoover and Huffman on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Viking Stadium in Huffman.

The Hoover High School football team will travel to rival Vestavia Hills on Friday for a Class 7A, Region 3 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.

The Rebels (3-4, 2-3 in region) enter the game in desperate need of a win, as they are currently tied with Spain Park for the region’s fourth and final playoff spot. Thompson, Hoover and Mountain Brook safely occupy the top three positions.

Hoover (6-1, 5-0 in region) has overwhelmed its recent opponents. In their past three games, the Bucs have collectively outscored Oak Mountain, Tuscaloosa County and Huffman 160-13.

“Anytime you can go on the road and pick up a victory, it’s a good win,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said after last Friday's 38-6 triumph at Huffman.

Running backs Larry McCammon, Vonte’ Brackett and Jacquez Allen have steamrolled defenses. Quarterback Jalen Parker, meanwhile, has guided a passing game that features Auburn wide receiver commits Shedrick Jackson and George Pickens.

Jackson was named the MVP of last year’s game against Vestavia Hills, which resulted in a 38-7 Hoover win. He caught three passes for 39 yards and also threw a 29-yard touchdown pass on a trick play.

The Rebels haven't matched Hoover's success in recent weeks. They have dropped back-to-back games against Thompson and Mountain Brook. Last Friday, Vestavia Hills fell in overtime to the Spartans, 17-10.

“They did everything they could have done to win this game,” Rebels defensive coordinator Chad Merrill said. “Mountain Brook did a great job.”

Vestavia Hills is led by safety Jonathan Hess, who has committed to Ole Miss, and quarterback Coleman Petway. The team also boasts a solid offensive backfield in William Schaffeld, Reed Stockton and Matthew Paugh.

The Bucs lead the teams' all-time series, 32-20. Vestavia Hills last won in 2015.

Both teams will wrap up region play next week. Hoover will host Thompson, and Vestavia Hills will play at Tuscaloosa County.

- John Phillips Jr. contributed to this report.