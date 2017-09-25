The Reset: Jags fall in wild OT game

× Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park's Jalen McMillan (6) almost scores during a game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.k.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. Here is the third installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Spain Park High School football team fell in disappointing fashion on Friday night. The Jags succumbed to a two-point conversion in double overtime and lost, 51-50, to Mountain Brook. Click here for a full recap on the game.

Hoover had no such issues, as the Bucs flattened Tuscaloosa County, 63-0. Click here for a full recap of the contest.

Spain Park and Hoover are off this week.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover High School volleyball team tested itself with a pair of Class 7A, Area 5 matches last week, and won both. The Bucs took down Vestavia Hills, 3-1 (25-16, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18), on Tuesday night. You can read a recap of that match here.

The Bucs traveled to Thompson on Wednesday, and came away with another 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20) win. In that match, Paige Shaw led the way with 23 kills and 13 digs. Savannah Gibbs produced 26 digs, and Brook Hoven had 12 digs.

Hoover is now 9-5 overall and 2-0 in area play. The Bucs host Pelham on Tuesday and travel to area foe Tuscaloosa County on Thursday before hosting the Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend.

Spain Park put together a 6-2 week, continuing its strong play in recent weeks. The Jags swept McAdory (25-17, 25-21) and Thompson (25-17, 25-16) in a tri-match on Monday and split a tri-match with Montgomery Academy (25-22, 25-18) and Carbon Hill (21-25, 25-23, 14-16) on Thursday.

The Jags hosted the HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend, and won all six sets in pool play, with wins over John Carroll (25-22, 28-26), Danville (25-18, 25-20) and Ramsay (25-19, 25-15). Bracket play was short-lived, as they lost to Pelham (25-22, 25-19) in the first round.

Spain Park hosts a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 matches this week, with Mountain Brook on Tuesday and Huffman on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams did not race this past weekend, but the Bucs are scheduled to return to action this Saturday at the Oak Mountain Invitational.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Hoover’s Kholbe Coleman-Abrams recovered a fumble in Bowling Green’s game at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

After being named Gulf South freshman of the week and defensive player of the week, Hoover alumnus and North Alabama freshman Christon Taylor backed up his strong outing with a 16-tackle showing against West Alabama on Saturday.

In two matches over the weekend for the New Orleans volleyball team, Hoover’s Kyra Hunter notched 29 kills and seven blocks, including a career-high 18 kills against Incarnate Word.

Hoover alumnus P.J. Hall had a pair of tackles in Tulane’s game against Army on Saturday.

Spain Park had several former defensive players make an impact at their respective colleges over the weekend. Damon Wright had a career-high three tackles in Mississippi College’s game against Florida Tech on Saturday. Markell Clark also had three tackles in Appalachian State’s contest against Wake Forest. Jonah Tibbs has 15 tackles through four games for Furman. Perry Young registered five tackles in Cincinnati’s loss at Navy. A.J. Smiley had a pair of tackles in Troy’s game against Akron.

Vanderbilt redshirt senior Simone Charley recorded an assist on Sunday in the Commodores’ 2-1 victory over Georgia. Charley is tied for the team lead in points (six), as Vanderbilt women’s soccer is off to a 7-3-1 start.

-- Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.