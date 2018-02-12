The Reset: Basketball wraps up area tournaments, wrestling sends several to state

× Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park vs. Oak Mountain Basketball Spain Park's Claire Holt (12) takes a 3-point shot during a Class 7A, Area 6 tournament game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Spain Park High School in Hoover.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover High School girls basketball team had no trouble clinching its spot in the Northwest Regional with its 76-28 win over Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament. Joiya Maddox and Skyla Knight led the way with 14 points apiece. Angela Grant scored 12 points, while Jennifer Andrew and Madison Adamson each chipped in 11.

Hoover’s boys dispatched Thompson, 61-43, on Wednesday to claim its spot at the regional tournament as well. Jamari Blackmon led the team with 22 points, and Marion Humphrey notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

On Friday, the Lady Bucs claimed the area title with a 56-45 win over Tuscaloosa County and improve their record to 29-1.

The boys also won, beating Vestavia Hills, 64-45. Blackmon dominated the contest, scoring 34 points and connecting on seven of his eight 3-point attempts. He also added 10 rebounds and five assists. CJ Melton scored 10 points to go along with four boards, and Humphrey added eight points. The Bucs improve to 26-3 on the year.

This week, the Bucs will be in Hanceville on Thursday for the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals. The Lady Bucs will take on Buckhorn at noon, with the boys team playing James Clemens at 1:30 p.m.

Spain Park

The Spain Park High School girls basketball team dispatched Oak Mountain, 52-27, in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament on Wednesday night. The Lady Jags took a 17-point lead at the half and never looked back. Claire Holt led Spain Park with 26 points, as the Lady Jags secured their spot in the regional tournament and the area championship game.

The boys team saw its season come to a close on Thursday with an 85-42 loss to Mountain Brook, as the Jags finished with a 5-20 mark.

The Lady Jags had to rally, but managed to come back and defeat Huffman, 44-41, on Friday night in the area championship game. Holt scored 15 points and was named tournament MVP. Barker added 12 points, as the Lady Jags improve to 27-6 on the year.

This week, the Lady Jags will be at Jacksonville State University on Thursday to take on Grissom in the Class 7A Northeast Regional semifinals. Tip-off is set for noon.

WRESTLING

The Hoover and Spain Park high school wrestling teams competed at the Class 7A South Super Section over the weekend. In the team competition, Hoover finished third, while Spain Park finished ninth. For Hoover, Nick Smith (106 pounds), Carson Frank (113), Riley Huff (120), Alex Mason (126), Larry Wallace (132), Jacob Brady (145), D’Angelo Dewitt (195) and Bryce Carnes (220) all placed in the top four to qualify for state. For Spain Park, Emmanuel Thuo (126) and Andrew Moses (195) qualified.

The state tournament will be held this weekend in Huntsville.

CHEERLEADING

The Hoover High School cheerleading squad had a school-record-breaking weekend at the 2018 NCA National High School Cheerleading Championship. The Bucs came in fifth place overall in the Super Varsity Division I finals, an all-time school best.

