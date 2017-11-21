The Reset: Football advances, Thanksgiving hoops, swimmers qualify for state

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover AT Hewitt Trussville Football Playoffs Round 2 Adrian Hill (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during an AHSAA Class 7A second round playoff game between Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. Here is the 11th installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover High School football team took on a big challenge against Hewitt-Trussville, and ran away with a 56-21 victory led by a dominant third quarter. Click here for a full recap of the game.

The Bucs move on to face Thompson this Friday night.

BASKETBALL

The high school basketball season is fully underway as the week of Thanksgiving arrives.

The Hoover High School girls basketball team picked up a pair of wins last week to move to 3-0. Miya Kimber scored 12 points in the Lady Bucs' 47-36 win over Shades Valley on Monday.

On Tuesday, Hoover knocked off Homewood, 66-40, behind 24 points from Joiya Maddox, who drained eight 3-pointers in the contest. Eboni Williams added 11 points.

The Hoover boys beat Shades Valley, 63-36, on Tuesday, led by 20 points from Jamari Blackmon. Also contributing were Marion Humphrey (14 points), CJ Melton (11 points, six rebounds, five steals) and Trey Jemison (12 rebounds, five blocks).

The Bucs won their opening game of the North Forsyth Raider Holiday Classic on Saturday, notching a 59-48 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Bucs continue play in Georgia through Tuesday, while both teams travel to a tournament this weekend.

The Spain Park girls had a busy week, opening their season with three wins in four contests. The Lady Jags lost their opener on Monday, falling 56-44 to Ramsay. Since, they have won three in a row, with a 59-28 win over Oakman, a 57-54 win over Homewood and a dominant 83-36 victory over Fort Payne in the opening round of the Bryant Bank Tournament, which runs through Tuesday.

Spain Park’s boys lost both of their games last week, with a 69-59 defeat to Ramsay and a 67-48 loss to Homewood. This week, the Jags play in the Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills.

SWIMMING

The Hoover and Spain Park swim and dive teams competed this past weekend at the AHSAA Central Sectional Championship, which was held Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

A multitude of Bucs and Jags advanced to the 6A-7A state meet.

Hoover's qualifiers include Caroline Lawrence (200-yard individual medley, 100-yard backstroke), Ariana Zamani (200 IM, 500-yard freestyle), Erica Han (50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle), Alli Ouellette (500 freestyle) and Kathryn Chambers (100-yard breaststroke). The Bucs also advanced their girls 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.

Spain Park's qualifiers include Abby Strohmeier (200-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle), Ward Lockhart (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Bailey Deas (200 IM, 100-yard butterfly), Katie Groves (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Carson Muir (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Justin Zhang (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Caroline Rice (50 freestyle), Austin Stallworth (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Evan Trueb (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Ramsey El-Fallah (100 butterfly).

Notably, Stallworth won the 50 and 100 freestyle events. He swam the 50 in 22.34 seconds and the 100 in 48.8. Lockhart also won a pair of events in the 200 and 500 freestyle. He swam the 200 in 1:47.32 and the 500 in 4:45.25.

Additionally, the Jags advanced their boys and girls 200 medley relays, 200 freestyle relays and 400 freestyle relays.

The state meet will take place Dec. 1-2 at Auburn’s Martin Aquatics Center.

ALUMNI

Hoover alum Christon Taylor was named the Gulf South Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year last week. He totaled 67 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble in his first fall at North Alabama.

Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a Hoover alum, recorded his first career interception on Sunday. He picked off Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley and returned it 15 yards. He also had three tackles in the Ravens 23-0 win.

-- What did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.