The Reset: Bucs football moves on, basketball season begins

× Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover Quarterback Jalen Parker(13) takes the snap during a first-round 7A playoff game between Hoover and Sparkman on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, AL.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover High School football team dominated Sparkman, 49-7, to open up its Class 7A state title quest. Read the recap here.

Spain Park made things interesting in the fourth quarter against unbeaten Hewitt-Trussville, but fell 33-21 in the first round, as the Jags season came to a close. Here's the recap.

Hoover makes the trip to Hewitt-Trussville this Friday night.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Hoover High School seniors John McCrackin and Sydney Steely paced the Buccaneers boys and girls cross-country teams to a pair of fourth-place finishes at Saturday’s AHSAA state meet. Click here for a full recap of the action.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover High School basketball teams opened up their seasons last week. The girls team defeated Mae Jemison, 54-40, on Tuesday to start on the right foot. Eboni Williams led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Jennifer Andrew added 10 points and six rebounds.

The boys team knocked off Gadsden City, 85-60, on Thursday in its season opener. The Bucs jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the game and cruised the rest of the way. Trey Jemison scored 17 points, grabbed nine boards and had four blocked shots in his debut at Hoover. Ahman Ellington and Jamari Blackmon each pitched in 11 points. Ellington added five assists, and CJ Melton had eight rebounds.

Both Hoover teams host Shades Valley on Monday, while the girls travel to Homewood Tuesday. The boys team plays at Central-Tuscaloosa on Thursday and is in the North Forsyth Tournament over the weekend.

The Spain Park boys basketball team began its season with a 1-1 week. On Tuesday, the Jags defeated Cornerstone, 70-57. They participated in the Ramsay Tip-Off Classic on Saturday and fell to Hewitt-Trussville, 73-52.

The Spain Park girls team opens up this week as well. Both teams host Ramsay on Monday and travel to Homewood on Thursday. The girls host Oakman on Tuesday.

