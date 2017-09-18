The Reset: City showdown highlights big week

× Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Spain Park Football Action during a game between Hoover and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. Here is the second installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

First and foremost, Harvard University freshman Ben Abercrombie suffered a neck injury during the Crimson’s football game on Saturday. He underwent surgery over the weekend, and the Hoover community wishes him nothing but the best in his recovery. His family has requested prayers on his behalf.

Marty Abercrombie, Ben's father, said that he was resting comfortably as of Monday afternoon, via Christopher Cole. The hope is that he will continue to progress as the week goes on. Notes and cards of encouragement would be appreciated at the following address:

Ben Abercrombie

Rhode Island Hospital NCCU 3

593 Eddy Street

Providence, Rhode Island, 02903

FOOTBALL

The city showdown lived up to the billing on Friday night, as Shedrick Jackson’s 25-yard touchdown reception capped off the Hoover High School football team’s 27-24 win over Spain Park. Click here for the full recap.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover High School volleyball team fell to Oak Mountain in four sets (25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 24-26) in its only match last week. Paige Shaw led the Bucs with 17 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and four aces. Caroline Raybon added seven kills, and Cameryn Frank had five kills. Savannah Gibbs led the defense with 21 digs.

The Bucs are at Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, and travel to Thompson on Wednesday.

Spain Park beat Homewood 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 26-24) on Wednesday night, setting itself up for a run through the Hartselle Tournament over the weekend. The Jags defeated Hewitt-Trussville (2-0), Alexandria (2-1) and Austin (2-0) to go unbeaten in pool play. A win over Pelham (2-1) sent the Jags to the finals, where they beat the tournament host, Hartselle, 2-0.

This week, the Jags remain busy. They host a pair of tri-matches: on Monday against McAdory and Thompson and Thursday against Montgomery Academy and Carbon Hill. Over the weekend, Spain Park will host its annual tournament, the HeffStrong Tournament.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Two weeks, two wins.

That’s what the Hoover girls cross-country team has accomplished at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational (Sept. 9) and Spain Park Cross Country Classic (Sept. 16).

On Saturday, the Buccaneer girls placed four runners in the top 10 as they blitzed to the team title over Harrison (Ga.), 37-54.

“Honestly, I think we’ve just been working so much harder this year,” said senior Sydney Steely. "We didn’t lose any seniors...so we all have a really good bond, and we have a lot of freshmen that we’ve been able to literally pull with us.”

Steely and teammate Ava Weems propelled the team with their second- and third-place individual finishes. Steely completed the rugged 5K course at Veterans Park in 20 minutes, 10 seconds. Weems crossed the finish line in 20:16.

On the boys side, Spain Park earned a runner-up finish to Harrison, 96-66. Jacob Warner (fifth, 17:09) and Charlie Trower (sixth, 17:12) led the Jags with top 10 finishes.

“They’re great leaders and they’re buying in and they’re putting in the work,” Spain Park coach Michael Zelwak said of his two runners.

Hoover’s John McCrackin took third as an individual in 16:53, pacing the Buccaneer boys to a fourth-place finish.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Former Hoover and Alabama standout Marlon Humphrey played in his second career game on Sunday, as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, and recorded the first two tackles of his career.

Wisconsin running back and former Buc Bradrick Shaw recorded four carries for 23 yards in Wisconsin’s 40-6 win over BYU. Christian Bell also plays for the Badgers, and picked up a sack and forced fumble in the game.

Hoover alum Tucker Hill has kicked off his cross-country career at the University of Mobile. The freshman clocked a 6K time of 22:29 at the Azalea City Classic on Sept. 9.

Christon Taylor, a Hoover alum and University of North Alabama freshman, has been recognized as the Gulf South Conference’s Freshman of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week following the Lions’ 30-24 win over Valdosta State on Sept. 16. The linebacker made six tackles and returned an interception for the game-winning touchdown. Taylor leads North Alabama with 15 tackles through two games.