The Reset: Golf teams set for state, Jags softball advances

GOLF

The Hoover and Spain Park girls golf teams finished tied for first at the Class 7A North Sub-State tournament on Monday, May 7, 2018, at Timberline Golf Club in Calera.

Hoover was awarded first place on a tiebreaker, but both teams qualified for the state tournament on Monday and Tuesday, May 14-15, to be held at The Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals.

Spain Park’s Marilyn Steed took home low medalist honors by shooting a 65 (7-under par), which was the lowest round of the day by seven strokes and a personal best. Caroline Waldrop shot a 75 for the Lady Jags, Taylor Trible shot an 82 and Caroline McCabe finished at 85.

Carson McKie led Hoover with a 72, while Neysa Dechachutinan and Emily Baker each fired a 75. Danielle Buompastore shot an 83.

The Spain Park boys golf team also qualified for the state tournament, placing second to Mountain Brook at sub-state last Monday, 278-283. Nick Dunlap tied for low medalist honors by shooting a 66. Landon Carner shot 70, Matt Stuart finished at 73, Ethan Hagood fired a 74 and Carter Goodwin carded a 75.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team qualified for the state tournament for the third consecutive year, by notching the second qualifying position in the Class 7A North Central Regional on Friday. Read about their run here.

BASKETBALL

Chris Laatsch was approved as the new Spain Park boys basketball coach last Tuesday. Click here to read about the Jags’ new leader.

— This will be the final sports reset of the school year. Check back later in the week for an update on the state golf and softball tournaments. For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.