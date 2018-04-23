The Reset: Hoover golf wins, Bucs baseball wins area

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Girls Golf The Hoover girls golf team won the Hazel Green Invitational last week.

BASEBALL

Hoover

The Hoover baseball team cruised to a 10-0 area victory over Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday. Scott Elgin struck out six in a one-hit shutout. Nick Davis homered and drove home three, while Sonny DiChiara and Nolan Hammonds each had two RBIs.

Hoover finished the sweep of Tuscaloosa County with a doubleheader on Thursday. The Bucs won 10-2 and 5-1 to claim the area championship. In the first game, Daniel Swatek was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Alex Baty had a double and two RBIs. In the second game, Max Garvey and Jesse Kelley notched two hits each.

This week, the Bucs will host Hewitt-Trussville in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. A doubleheader is set for Friday at 5 p.m., with a third game to be played Saturday if necessary.

Spain Park

The Spain Park baseball team shut out defending Class 6A champion Helena, 5-0, on Monday. Dylan Best hit a home run and drove in two runs and Colton Ledbetter went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Six Jags pitchers combined for the shutout.

The Jags were denied a playoff bid with a 5-3 loss to Mountain Brook on Thursday. Their season came to a close on Friday in a 16-6 loss to Mountain Brook on Friday. Brody Richey went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the game.

SOFTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover softball team wrapped up the third seed in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament with an 11-6 victory over Vestavia Hills on Wednesday. The Bucs jumped out to a 10-0 lead, led by a Jordan Moore grand slam and Campbell Hecklinski three-run home run. The Rebels scored six runs in the fifth to avoid the run rule but the Bucs held on for the win. Sydney Chandler had two RBIs and Pepper Nichols had three hits in the game.

The Bucs fell to Oak Mountain, 13-3, on Thursday after allowing eight runs in the final inning. Moore homered for the second straight day, while Harper Niblett went 3-for-4 with a double.

This week, Hoover rounds out the regular season against McAdory on Monday and at Cullman’s Pre-State Blowout tournament over the weekend.

Spain Park

The Spain Park softball team fell to Class 7A, Area 6 rival Oak Mountain, 1-0, on Tuesday, on a Torie Denkers walk-off home run in the seventh inning. Aside from the homer, Annabelle Widra was fantastic in the circle, allowing just six hits in six innings. The loss put the Jags and Oak Mountain in a first-place tie and Oak Mountain won the coin toss and the right to host the area tournament.

This week, the Jags finish the regular season. They play their annual End Alzheimer’s game against Mortimer Jordan at Birmingham-Southern College on Monday, followed by road games at Sumiton Christian Tuesday and Vestavia Hills on Thursday. They will play in Cullman’s Pre-State Blowout over the weekend.

SOCCER

Hoover

Both Hoover soccer teams shut out Tuscaloosa County, 8-0, on Tuesday night. Hoover’s boys beat Cullman 5-1 on Thursday. Vint Narvaez and Finn Dowdey scored for the Bucs early in the first half and Sam Bauder added the team’s third goal in the 22nd minute. Dowdey and Narvaez each scored again in the second half.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls soccer team celebrated its seniors on Tuesday night and came away with an 8-2 win over Westminster-Oak Mountain. The boys team was shut out by Mountain Brook, 4-0. On Friday, the girls cruised past Huffman, 10-0.

TENNIS

The Hoover and Spain Park tennis teams saw their seasons come to an end at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament. Spain Park finished third in both events, one spot shy of qualifying.

GOLF

The Hoover girls golf team won the Hazel Green Tournament on Thursday, carding a 250, eight strokes better than Huntsville. Carson McKie was the low medalist with her 77. Neysa Dechachutinan (82), Emily Baker (91) and Danielle Buompastore (91) also put up scores for the Bucs.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Notable results for Hoover included Riley White’s win in the pole vault — as she cleared 11 feet, 6 inches — and Marion Humphrey’s third-place finish in the 100-meter dash (11.05 seconds).

For Spain Park, Katelyn McClure’s discus throw of 111-1.5 earned her second place. Steven Pate finished second on the boys side with his throw of 133-5.75. Matthew gray won the shot put competition with a throw of 49-5. Jake Pughsley’s throw of 46-10.5 was good for third.

This week, Hoover and Spain Park will compete in the section meet at Mountain Brook.

