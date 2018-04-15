The Reset: Campbell, Widra perfect for Jags

× 1 of 2 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park vs. Oak Mountain Softball Spain Park's Annabelle Widra (66) pitches during a Class 7A, Area 6 game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Spain Park High School in Hoover. × 2 of 2 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Kate Campbell (17) pitches during a Jag Classic game between Spain Park and Fort Payne on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Spain Park High School in Birmingham. Prev Next

BASEBALL

Hoover

The Hoover baseball team grabbed the lead in the fifth inning and defeated Mountain Brook, 7-5, on Monday. Evan Veal and Jack Henry Milligan drove in two runs each. Veal picked up the save by pitching the final inning as well.

The Bucs were shut out by Class 7A, Area 5 foe Vestavia Hills, 5-0, on Tuesday. Hoover rebounded on Thursday to win the series, sweeping the Rebels in a doubleheader, 12-2 and 11-7. In the first game, Daniel Swatek went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, while Milligan and Veal each knocked in a pair. Max Garvey homered for the Bucs, and Griffin Lape allowed just one hit and no runs in 4 2/3 innings.

In the second game, Hoover overcame a disastrous first inning to win, 11-7. Vestavia scored all seven runs in the first inning, but the Bucs rallied over the middle innings to take the win. Peyton Wilson hit two solo home runs, with Milligan punctuating his big day with a homer and two RBIs. Preston Moore doubled and drove in two runs in a three-hit performance and Swatek knocked in a pair. Sonny DiChiara was lights out in relief, as he gave up one hit and struck out nine over the final 4 2/3 innings.

On Saturday, the Bucs took down Boaz in a doubleheader, 10-3 and 19-9. DiChiara had a huge day, combining for two homers and nine RBIs across the two contests. Moore homered in the first game, while Will Pratt pitched four scoreless innings. In the second game, Nolan Hammonds homered and brought home three, while Swatek racked up three hits — including a double — and three RBIs.

Spain Park

The Spain Park baseball team dominated Thompson, 16-2, on Monday. Sam Dozier, Brody Richey, John Kennington and Dylan Best all knocked in a pair of runs in the contest.

The Jags fell to Class 7A, Area 6 foe Oak Mountain, 5-4, on Thursday, after a fifth-inning run put the Eagles ahead for good. Matthew Moser picked up two RBIs in the contest. Spain Park also fell to Oak Mountain, 8-0, on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover softball team shut out Chelsea, 6-0, on Tuesday. Brynn Parker went the distance in the circle, allowing six hits and no runs over seven innings of work. Brookelyn Cannon went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Harper Niblett racked up three hits and drove in a run as well.

The Bucs fell to Class 7A, Area 5 foe Thompson, 11-2, on Thursday. Niblett and Katie Norris drove in the only runs on the evening for Hoover.

Over the weekend, Hoover participated in the Ravenwood Raptor Classic in Brentwood, Tennessee. The Bucs opened the tournament on Friday by splitting a pair of games. In the first game, the Bucs beat Friendship Christian, 7-3. Norris knocked in two runs and Campbell Hecklinski picked up two hits and an RBI. The Bucs fell in the second game, 9-7, to Walker Valley. Niblett had a three-hit game and drove in two runs, while Hecklinski tripled and brought home two. The second day of the tournament was rained out.

Spain Park

The Spain Park softball team began the week with a Class 7A, Area 6 win over Huffman on Tuesday. In the 17-0 win, Kate Campbell retired all nine batters she faced and struck out seven of them in a perfect effort. Bailey Bowers was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Campbell knocked in a pair as well.

The Jags grabbed another area win on Wednesday, as they defeated Mountain Brook 10-0. Annabelle Widra matched Campbell’s stellar effort from the day before, as she didn’t allow a hit over five innings in the circle and struck out 11. Widra was also 3-for-3 with an RBI in the contest. Caroline Wooley homered and knocked in two, while Alexis Anderson drove in two as well.

SOCCER

Hoover

The Hoover girls soccer team was shut out by Vestavia Hills, 5-0, on Monday. The girls settled for a 1-1 tie with Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday.

The Lady Bucs were able to knock off Thompson, 2-1, in penalty kicks on Friday. With the game scoreless at halftime, Thompson notched its lone goal in the second half, but Hoover’s Amanda Gawlowicz equalized the game at 1-1, and the Bucs held on in penalty kicks.

The boys team won two of three games in its weekend trip to Tennessee. On Friday, the Bucs beat Germantown, 1-0. In two games on Saturday, they fell to Christian Brothers, 1-0, but beat Memphis University School, 3-0.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls soccer team notched the tying goal late in regulation but fell to Oak Mountain, 4-3, in penalty kicks on Tuesday night. The boys team also fell to Oak Mountain, 2-0.

Both Spain Park teams routed area foe Huffman on Thursday. The boys won 10-0 and the girls won 12-0.

TENNIS

Hoover

Both Hoover tennis teams fell to Briarwood on Monday, but rebounded to beat Chelsea on Senior Night on Tuesday. The girls won 9-0 and the boys took home the 8-1 win.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover outdoor track and field teams participated in the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday. For the girls, Sydney Steely ran the 800-meter event in 2:14.97 to finish third. She finished second in the one-mile run with a time of 5:15.59. Caroline Sall got on the podium in the two-mile run, finishing third with a time of 11:43.18. Michele Nkoudou won the 100 hurdles in 14.65 seconds. The Hoover girls also won the 4x400 (50.73) and 4x800 (9:44.76) relays. Genesis Jones won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches. Riley White placed third in the pole vault competition by clearing 11 feet.

On the boys side, Alex Leary placed second in the 800 in 1:55.52. Kennon Johnson won the 300 hurdles in 39.78 seconds and was second in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.29 seconds. The boys 4x400 team came home third (3:26.13) and second in the 4x800 (8:10.48). James Courson won the pole vault competition by clearing 16-3.

GOLF

The Hoover girls golf team won the Hike the Hills tournament, hosted by Vestavia Hills, on Tuesday. Hoover fired a two-day total of 455 to run away from Auburn by 23 strokes. Carson McKie won low-medalist honors with a total of 144 (73-71). Helen Lunsford (167), Julia Freeman (177), Maggie Ethridge (208) and Hailey Remick (193) also played for Hoover.

The Spain Park boys golf team finished third in the Tom Bell Memorial on Tuesday. Nick Dunlap tied with Vestavia’s Austin Coggin for 2nd, one shot behind Mountain Brook’s William Wann.

