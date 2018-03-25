The Reset: Bucs, Jags in action last week

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park first baseman Dylan Best as Spain Park takes on Vestavia during a home game on March 6, 2018.

BASEBALL

Spain Park

The Spain Park baseball team held on for a 6-5 win over Gadsden City on Tuesday night. Cooper White led the way offensively, as he went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and scored two runs. Matthew Moser and John Kennington knocked in runs as well.

The Jags were no-hit by Vestavia Hills’ Colton Lewis on Wednesday night in an 11-1 loss. They rebounded on Friday, picking up a 10-0 win over Pelham. Jarrod Kennington allowed just one two hits in four innings of work in the win. Moser drove in two runs.

Hoover

The Hoover baseball team trekked out to California for a handful of games in the latter half of the week. On Friday, the Bucs played three games due to weather issues on Thursday.

Sonny DiChiara homered and Griffin Lape pitched six strong innings, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-2 loss to Cypress (California). The Bucs were then swept in two games by JSerra Catholic (California), 16-4 and 9-1. Daniel Swatek drove in two runs in the first game against JSerra.

Hoover dropped two more games on Saturday in California. DiChiara homered in a 4-2 loss to El Dorado. Connor Campbell pitched well, going seven innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits. The Bucs were then defeated by Orange Lutheran, 17-1.

SOFTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover softball team picked up a critical Class 7A, Area 5 win on Tuesday evening, amidst cold, rainy conditions, holding off Thompson, 12-10. The Bucs and Warriors matched scores in each of the first three innings, leaving the score tied at 10-10. But Campbell Hecklinski’s two-run single plated Mallory Mus and Pepper Nichols in the fifth to lift the Bucs. Hecklinski drove in four runs in the game, while Harper Niblett and Hannah Presley each knocked in two.

Hoover surrendered seven runs over the final two innings in a 9-3 loss to Helena on Wednesday. The Bucs took the lead with a three-run fifth inning, including a two-run hit by Niblett, but they were unable to hang on. Nichols notched three hits on the day.

Mus and Williamson, both senior outfielders, announced their commitments to Birmingham-Southern College during the week.

Spain Park

The Spain Park softball team pulled away late in a 5-1 win over Thompson on Wednesday, totaling four runs over the final three innings. Annabelle Widra allowed just an unearned run in a complete game performance in the circle and finished the game’s scoring with a two-run double in the seventh. Bailey Bowers was 3-for-4 with a double and Caroline Kendrick notched two hits and an RBI.

UAB’s Destini England won Conference USA Player of the Week for her stellar performance the week of March 11-17. The Spain Park alum went 9-for-13 (.692 average) with eight RBIs, three doubles and scored four runs in three games.

"Destini came through in the clutch all weekend long, both in getting on base and setting up the offense and getting hits with runners on to drive in runs," head coach Amanda Ellis said, via UABsports.com. "She is really hitting her stride this season and we are looking for her to continue to be a tough at-bat for our opponents."

Another Spain Park softball alumna, Julianna Cross, notched her first career college hit for Samford. On March 17, she singled in a pinch-hit appearance against Tennessee State in her first collegiate at-bat.

SOCCER

Hoover

The Hoover girls soccer team dominated Calera, 10-0, on Tuesday evening. Elena Register and Haley Lowell combined for the shutout in goal, while seven different Lady Bucs found the back of the net.

The Lady Bucs played a pair of games at Hilton Head Island High in South Carolina on Saturday. In the first game, they knocked off Hilton Head Island, 2-0. The girls rallied from a halftime deficit to tie Richmond Hill (Georgia), 2-2, in the second game.

Spain Park

The Spain Park boys soccer team grabbed a big win over Oak Mountain on Tuesday evening, winning 4-3 after penalty kicks. The Jags held a 2-1 lead at halftime and took a 3-2 lead in the second half, but Oak Mountain tied things late to force overtime.

On Thursday, the Lady Jags picked up a 3-2 win over John Carroll. The boys also won, knocking off John Carroll 5-1. Brooks Rice scored three goals to lead the way.

The Spain Park girls also notched a victory over Oak Mountain on Tuesday, winning 6-2. The Lady Jags took a 4-1 lead into the half and cruised to the victory.

GOLF

The Hoover and Spain Park girls golf teams participated in the Spain Park Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday. Auburn won the team competition, followed by Hoover and Spain Park. Caroline Waldrop shot a 151 over two days to finish second individually.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys tennis team fell to Vestavia Hills, 9-0, on Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover outdoor track and field teams competed in the Auburn Elite on Thursday. On the girls side, Sydney Steely won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.62, followed in third by Emma Langley (2:22.38). Michelle Nkoudou won the 100 hurdles in 14.54 seconds. Chakiya Plummer finished second in 15.2 seconds. Plummer also placed second in the 300 hurdles (45.32), followed by Nkoudou in third (45.37). The 4x400 relay team came in second with a time of 4:06.22. In the field, Riley White placed second in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, six inches. Anna Kay Clark won the javelin competition (104-5) and Deja Washington finished second in the shot put (36-4).

For the Hoover boys, RJ Nelson finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11 seconds flat. Noah Williams won the 110 hurdles in 15.18 seconds. Kennon Johnson won the 300 hurdles in 41.31 seconds. The 4x400 relay team came home second in 3:24.12. In the field, Kyle Smith won the triple jump, reaching 46-4.75. James Courson continued his dominance in pole vault, winning after clearing 15 feet. Grant Gleason finished third after clearing 12-6.

BASKETBALL

Hoover’s Jamari Blackmon led the Alabama All-Stars with 22 points in Alabama’s 127-90 loss to Mississippi on March 16. Blackmon has signed with the University of North Alabama.

Hoover’s Eboni Williams and Spain Park’s Claire Holt played in the girls Alabama-Mississippi all-star game. Williams scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Holt scored three points in Alabama’s 109-96 win.

