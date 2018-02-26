The Reset: Spring sports begin, Lady Jags advance to Final Four

× Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park celebrates during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Over the last two weeks, the Hoover and Spain Park high school basketball teams have taken part in postseason play.

At the Class 7A Northwest Regional tournament, both Hoover teams won the semifinals before falling in the final. On Feb. 15, the Lady Bucs took down Buckhorn and the boys team beat James Clemens.

In the regional final last Tuesday, Hoover's girls lost narrowly to Sparkman, as the Lady Bucs' season came to a close. The boys team also lost to Sparkman that day, as the Bucs were unable to overcome a pair of injuries.

The Spain Park girls basketball team is still alive, after beating Grissom on Feb. 15 and dominating Huffman on Feb. 20. The Lady Jags have advanced to the Final Four for the second straight year, after falling to Hoover in the 7A state final last season. They will take on Lee-Montgomery on Thursday, March 1 at noon. If the Jags win, they will play in the championship game on Saturday, March 3.

BASEBALL

The defending Class 7A state champion Hoover High baseball team is off to a 4-0 start on the new season. The Bucs opened the season on Monday, Feb. 19, with wins over Huntsville (5-1) and Helena (6-0). On Saturday Feb. 24, the Bucs hosted a pair of games, knocking off Buckhorn (6-5) and Grissom (8-7).

This week, Hoover hosts James Clemens for a doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and will play James Clemens and Fairview at James Clemens on Saturday, March 3.

Spain Park's baseball team is 3-2 overall so far. The Jags have been involved in their share of high-scoring games over the first week. Last Monday, Feb. 19, the Jags lost to Auburn, 15-2, and beat Thompson, 14-2. On Thursday, Feb. 21, Spain Park lost to Pelham, 8-5. The Jags rebounded to pick up a pair of wins on Saturday, Feb. 23, notching an 11-0 victory over Decatur and a 15-14 comeback win against Sparkman.

This week, Spain Park hosts Shelby County on Monday, Feb. 26, travels to Wetumpka on Thursday, March 1, and plays Arab and Oxford at Choccolocco Park on Saturday, March 3.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park softball teams have begun their seasons, and both played in the Sidney Cooper Invitational, hosted by Central-Phenix City, over the weekend. The Jags won the tournament for the second consecutive season, and boast a 7-1 record after the season's first week.

Spain Park beat Southside-Gadsden 4-3 on Monday, Feb. 19 to open the season and fell to Chelsea 3-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 20 before winning all six games at Sidney Cooper. The Jags defeated Baker, Smiths Station and Enterprise in pool play, and allowed one total run in bracket play, as they beat Geneva, Alabama Christian Academy and Auburn to win the crown.

Hoover is 5-5 on the young season. The Bucs began the season last Monday, Feb. 19 at Thompson's invitational and won two of three games. They beat Mortimer Jordan 3-2, lost to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3-1, and beat McAdory 4-3. Hoover went down to Phenix City a day early and lost to Central 5-1 on Thursday, Feb. 22.

At Sidney Cooper, Hoover lost to Auburn and Stanhope Elmore and beat Prattville Christian in pool play. In bracket play, the Bucs knocked off Enterprise and Gulf Shores before rounding out the event with a loss to Smiths Station.

This week, the Bucs host Prattville on Tuesday and Sparkman on Thursday, March 1.

** Spring sports are underway, and further updates on additional teams will be provided as the seasons progress. Feel free to pass along any noteworthy updates.

