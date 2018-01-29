The Reset: Bucs basketball teams finish unbeaten in area

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover's Joiya Maddox (20) as the Hoover High School girls take on the Vestavia Rebels on January 18, 2018 at Hoover High School.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover High School basketball teams began the week with a trip to Tuscaloosa County and both teams came away with big victories. The Lady Bucs had no trouble in their 69-33 win over the Wildcats. Madison Adamson and Jennifer Andrew led the way with 11 points each.

The boys team cruised to a dominating 60-23 win. Jamari Blackmon paced the team with 13 points, as every Bucs player scored in the contest.

On Friday, the Bucs closed out Class 7A, Area 5 play against Vestavia Hills. Both teams took down the Rebels to cap off unbeaten slates and will host the area tournaments.

The Lady Bucs won 68-30 behind 14 points each from Eboni Williams and Joiya Maddox. The boys pulled out a 64-54 win, as Blackmon once again led the way with 26 points. Marion Humphrey scored 12 points.

The Lady Bucs participated in the Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge in Booneville, Mississippi on Saturday and defeated Olive Branch (MS), 77-57. Maddox scored 23 points and was followed closely by Williams’ 22 points, as the Lady Bucs improved to 26-1 on the year.

The boys capped off a clean sweep for Birmingham with a 75-68 win over Lee-Montgomery on Saturday in the Steel City vs. Capital City Showcase at Birmingham-Southern. Blackmon had 24 points and six boards. Humphrey (13 points) and Ahman Ellington (12) joined him in double figures. The Bucs are now 22-4 on the season.

Hoover rounds out the regular season this week, as the boys travel to Anniston on Tuesday and both teams host Spain Park on Friday. The girls game will be televised by My 68 and will be played at 7:30 p.m.

Spain Park

The Spain Park High School girls basketball team began its week with a home date against Gadsden City on Monday. The Lady Jags roared to a 14-0 start and never looked back, downing the Titans, 55-19. The game was a far cry from the last time the two teams met, where the Lady Jags narrowly held on for a 51-48 win. Claire Holt scored 19 points, while Sarah Ashlee Barker picked up 17.

On Tuesday, Spain Park hosted Huffman in a Class 7A, Area 6 matchup. The girls dominated, winning 50-29 as the Lady Jags honored seniors Claire Holt, Barrett Herring, Christen Rushing and Maddison McDonald. Holt also became the Lady Jags' all-time leading scorer, as she went over 1,800 career points. The boys team dropped a tight contest, 59-53.

On Friday, the Lady Jags capped off a perfect 6-0 area slate and earned the right to host the area tournament with a 57-53 win over Mountain Brook. Holt scored 25 points in the contest and Ahrielle Parks added 12. Mountain Brook took down the boys team, 98-45, as the Jags fell to 5-17 overall and 0-6 in area play.

The Lady Jags played in the Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge on Saturday in Booneville, Mississippi. Playing shorthanded due to illness, the Lady Jags fell to Ingomar (MS), 55-37, to drop to 24-5 overall.

This week, Spain Park travels to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and Hoover on Friday to wrap up the regular season. The girls game on Friday will be televised by My 68, and will be played at 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

The Hoover and Spain Park High School boys bowling teams each advanced to the state tournament last week and squared off in the first round of the single-elimination format. The Jags took down the Bucs, but fell to Grissom in the quarterfinals.

WRESTLING

On Tuesday, the Hoover and Spain Park high school wrestling teams squared off in the Battle for the Ball, a competition named in honor of former Berry and Hoover coach Duke Chimento. Hoover won the match, 61-9.

106-pound: Nick Smith (H) over Fischer Harrison (SP) (fall 1:13).

113: Carson Frank (H) wins in forfeit.

120: Riley Huff (H) over Jack Rivers (SP) (decision 6-4).

126: Alex Mason (H) over Emmanuel Thuo (SP) (fall 3:20).

132: Larry Wallace wins in forfeit.

138: Gaven Pudlik (SP) over Connor Dubble (H) (ultimate tiebreaker 2-1).

145: Jacob Brady (H) over Dylan Adair (SP) (major decision 16-6).

152: Josh Reynolds (H) over Jake Harrison (SP) (fall 1:47).

160: Gabe Cason (H) over Jack Hudson (SP) (decision 3-2).

170: Dawson Rye (H) over Jacob Sharpe (SP) (fall 1:39).

182: D`Angelo Dewitt (H) over Dash Rush (SP) (fall 2:52).

195: Kashuan Fails (H) over Andrew Moses (SP) (fall 3:17).

220: Bryce Carnes (H) over Jaxon Bast (SP) (decision 5-3).

285: Cameron Young (SP) over D`Rique Lawson (H) (fall 1:30).

On Friday and Saturday, the Spain Park High School wrestling team participated in the Mortimer Jordan Invitational.

108-pound: Fischer Harrison finished 0-2.

128: Emmanuel Thuo (33-14) placed second, finished 2-1 with a major decision and a decision.

134: Caelan March (30-21) finished 2-2 with a decision and a forfeit.

140: Gaven Pudlik (30-14) finished 1-2 with a decision.

147: Dylan Adair (30-20) finished 3-2 with a tech fall and two decisions.

154: Jake Harrison (20-25) finished 3-2 with three pins.

162: Jack Hudson (14-22) finished 0-2.

184: Dash Rush (26-18) finished 3-2 with three pins.

222: Jaxon Bast (23-13) finished 2-2 with a pin and a decision.

287: Cameron Young (37-15) placed second, finished 3-1, with a pin, a major decision, and a decision.

