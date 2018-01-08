The Reset: Bucs fall to Mountain Brook, wrestling has busy week

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Hoover's Jamari Blackmon (3) goes up for a shot during a game between Hoover and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover High School team played in a raucous Spartan Arena on Thursday night, in a game the Bucs dropped to Mountain Brook, 59-50. Read full coverage of the game here.

The girls team did not see action last week, but both teams will start Class 7A, Area 5 play this week. They travel to Thompson on Tuesday and host Tuscaloosa County on Friday. The Lady Bucs will travel to Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Saturday, to play in the Krossover Classic. They will face Holy Innocents (Georgia) at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Spain Park

The Spain Park High School basketball teams played once last week, on Friday. The girls came away with a 66-56 over Homewood, while the boys team dropped an overtime contest, 40-39.

This week, the Jags open Class 7A, Area 6 play at home against Oak Mountain on Tuesday and at Huffman on Friday.

WRESTLING

On Tuesday, the Spain Park High School wrestling team fell to Thompson, 66-9. Picking up wins for the Jags were Jacob Sharpe and Jaxon Bast.

On Thursday, the Spain Park wrestlers fell to Oak Mountain, 41-30. Gaining pins for Oak Mountain were Patrick Neal (106 pounds), Harrison Kinsey (152), Justin Evans (160), and Barrett Blakely (170). Spain Park wrestlers with pins were Dash Rush (182) and Cameron Young (285).

On Saturday, Berry Middle School wrestlers dominated the Big Red Rumble at Huntsville High School. It marked the first tournament championship in Berry’s middle school history. Berry had nine wrestlers in championship finals and came away with eight champions.

Spain Park participated in the Scott Rohrer Hoover Invitational on Saturday and finished 13th.

