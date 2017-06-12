Tedder, Guffey, Moseley, others honored by ASWA

× 1 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Baseball Hoover's Adam Moseley was named ASWA Class 7A coach of the year. × 2 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Mary Katherine Tedder was named ASWA Class 7A player of the year. × 3 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Baseball 2017 Hoover's Brock Guffey was named the ASWA Class 7A pitcher of the year. × 4 of 10 Expand Barry Stephenson Hoover's Sonny DiChiara. × 5 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Hoover's Abby Tissier. × 6 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Annabelle Widra. × 7 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Jenna Olszewski. × 8 of 10 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Caroline Parker. × 9 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Baseball 2017 Hoover's Garrett Farquhar. × 10 of 10 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Baseball 2017 Hoover's Brandon Agsalud. Prev Next

The Alabama Sports Writers Association recently announced its all-state high school baseball and softball teams, featuring a bevy of local talent garnering postseason recognition.

Fresh off the Class 7A baseball state championship, Hoover's Adam Moseley was named coach of the year for the class, while standout pitcher Brock Guffey was named pitcher of the year. Guffey shut down opponents all season, posting a record of 11-0 with an ERA and WHIP both well under 1.00. He struck out 111 batters to just 11 walks on the year, and was a major factor in Hoover's comeback win over Auburn in the state championship series.

Guffey pitched a shutout in Game 2 of the series after the Bucs lost the first game of the series. In Game 3, Guffey entered in the sixth inning and notched the save to lift the program to its second title in school history.

Spain Park's Mary Katherine Tedder, who was both a finalist for the Alabama Gatorade Softball Player of the Year and an NFCA All-American in 2016, was named the ASWA Class 7A player of the year after hitting .460 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs on the season, as the Texas signee helped lead the Jags to a third-place finish at the state tournament.

Also included on the 7A first team were two more Spain Park standouts and a Hoover one. Annabelle Widra, an eighth-grade pitcher who baffled hitters all season, posted a 36-6 record and 1.22 ERA with 272 strikeouts. Jenna Olszewski was a first-teamer as well, as the Auburn signee registered 64 hits and 47 RBIs on the year.

Hoover's Abby Tissier made the first team as a catcher. She is going to Auburn along with Olszewski, and hit .492 in her final season with 63 hits and 46 RBIs.

Three other Hoover baseball players earned recognition as well. Brandon Agsalud brought home a first-team honor, and Sonny DiChiara was named a second team player at the designated hitter spot. Shortstop Garrett Farquhar was named honorable mention.