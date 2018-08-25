Jags open with win over Hillcrest

× 1 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park's RB Jalen Henderson #2 during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 2 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park coach Shawn Raney pleading his case to the referee during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 3 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa students during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 4 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park color guard before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 5 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa's cheerleaders before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 6 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park players sack the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa QB during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 7 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park player DeQuarius Hill #92 during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 8 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park Team Captains before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 9 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park cheerleaders before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 10 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park students during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 11 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Players from both teams fight for the ball in the end zone during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 12 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park's WR Kenyon Hines #11 during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 13 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park's Trevor Bernier #2 during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 14 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park's WR Kameron McDaniel #19 during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 15 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park D-Line during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 16 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Team Captains before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 17 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa QB #15 Jay Bramblett during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 18 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park band before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 19 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 20 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park students during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 21 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park cheerleaders before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 22 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa students during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 23 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park's QB Mason Pronk #5 during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 24 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park's cheerleaders before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 25 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Defenders stop Spain Park's WR Kameron McDaniel #19 during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 26 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa RB #21 Nassir Boyd during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 27 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa's QB Jay Bramblett #15 during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 28 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park players sack the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa QB during a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 29 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hewitt Trussville players scout the competition before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 30 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park mascot before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 31 of 31 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa before a game between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. HOOVER – On a night when many players limped to the sidelines with cramps, Jalen Henderson only got stronger.

The Spain Park senior running back rushed 31 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 24-14 season-opening win over Class 6A No. 7 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

“It feels really great,” Henderson said of the win. “I just feel like I’m trying to improve every week, get better and better.”

His first name is Jalen, and he wears No. 2 on his jersey. Against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, he showed that he can run smoothly in the open field and bull over defenders when need be. It likely reminds University of Alabama fans of another Jalen who wears No. 2 – Jalen Hurts.

“I knew he was going to have a big year,” said Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney. “He’s been a guy that shared carries and played fullback for us as a sophomore. He had a lot of carries, a lot of yards. That last drive on offense that ate the whole fourth quarter was outstanding. That was huge.”

On that drive, the Jaguars (1-0) ate seven minutes off the clock behind Henderson’s nine carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. The score gave Spain Park a 24-7 lead with 1:45 to play.

“As time goes by I get stronger and stronger,” Henderson said.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa’s Kyah Moore returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

It took a while for both teams to get going on the opening night of the season. Spain Park struck first when Trevor Bernier booted a 30-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. Those points were set up by a miraculous 43-yard catch hauled in by senior wide receiver Kenyon Hines. Henderson darted 20 yards for a touchdown with 2:21 before halftime, when Spain Park led 10-0.

Jaguars senior quarterback Mason Pronk rushed 12 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, set up by a Joshua Stanton interception, the only turnover of the game. Pronk’s touchdown gave Spain Park a 17-0 lead.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa answered four plays later on a bit of trickeration when quarterback Jay Bramblett tossed to Christian Taylor, who threw a 31-yard strike to Sin Gibson for the Patriots’ score.

Pronk finished 13-of-19 for 108 yards for Spain Park. He rushed 16 times for 61 yards and a touchdown. Hines caught three passes for 53 yards. Kameron McDaniel hauled in eight grabs for 46 yards. The Jaguars amassed 346 yards of total offense.

The Spain Park defense held Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa to 151 total yards. The front seven was active all night, totaling a dozen tackles for loss. Scott Moates finished with six tackles, 3.5 of them for loss. Jake Horton had 1.5 sacks, and Kishawn Dawsey added a sack of his own.

“I thought they played great,” Raney said.

For Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Bramblett finished 13-of-21 for 122 yards and an interception. Nassir Boyd carried the ball five times for 39 yards to lead the Patriots in rushing. Andre Siler caught six passes for 37 yards.

Spain Park travels to Bessemer City next week, while Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa faces Tuscaloosa County in its home opener.

“It’s really big. We wanted to start off 1-0,” Henderson said. “That’s a big thing for us. We need to get our kinks out and everything for Week 2 and make sure we get the W and get ready for Vestavia.”

Raney said playing at Bessemer City, an away game early in the season, presents various challenges for high school players.

“It’s just the next step, so we’ve got to go take it,” he said.