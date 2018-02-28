Jags softball off to strong start

× 1 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Kate Campbell (17) pitches during a Sidney Cooper Invitational game between Spain Park and Smiths Station on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. × 2 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Annabelle Widra (66) pitches the ball during a Sidney Cooper Invitational game between Spain Park and Smiths Station on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. × 3 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Caroline Kendrick (7) during a Sidney Cooper Invitational game between Spain Park and Smiths Station on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. × 4 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Caroline Wooley (21) fields the ball during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 5 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Lindsay Parker (19) gets the pitch call during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 6 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Maddie Majors (1) during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 7 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Lindsay Parker (19) hits the ball during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 8 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Savannah Rogers (14) and Caroline Kendrick (7) during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 9 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park celebrates during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 10 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Alexis Anderson (8) hits the ball during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 11 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park coach Johnny Camp and Kate Campbell (17) during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. × 12 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Savannah Rogers (14) hits the ball during the Sidney Cooper Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. Prev Next

From the outside, it appears as if it should be a down year for the Spain Park High School softball program.

Some of the most talented players to ever put on a Jags uniform departed after back-to-back state tournament runs over the last two seasons.

Mary Katherine Tedder (Texas), Jenna Olszewski (Auburn) and Julianna Cross (Samford) are all contending for immediate playing time at Division I schools. Mary Kate Teague is playing at UAH, while Caroline Parker and Hope Maddox were major contributors over the last two seasons as well.

In 2016, the Jags finished second at the state tournament before putting together a third-place finish last spring. With so much talent departing, it would seem to be an uphill battle to return to that point.

To add to that appearance, Spain Park has no returning seniors on the roster this year, making the Jags a young team.

And that’s where the tide begins to turn in the mind of coach C.J. Hawkins. The Jags are young, yes, but not necessarily inexperienced.

They return six juniors, and all have varsity experience. Auburn commit Maddie Majors led the team in batting average last season and played first base while hitting at the top of the lineup most games. Kate Campbell and Caroline Kendrick have been vital pieces of the pitching staff over the last two years. Bailey Bowers and Caroline Wooley have played often the last two years, and Sarah Whitaker returns as well.

This spring, Bowers and Wooley will likely comprise the right side of the infield most games, with Majors moving out to center field.

The sophomore group is seven players strong and is the same group that brought Berry Middle School its first softball trophy by winning the Metro South Tournament in 2016. Mackenzie Thompson drove in the game-winning run in the championship game that year, and Lindsay Parker was named to the All-Metro team.

Parker and Kate Thompson will be catchers for the Jags this season, and Alexis Anderson, Taylor Harrington (if she is able to return from a knee injury), Savannah Rogers and Imani Rogers are other sophomores who will contribute as well.

Throw in freshman pitcher Annabelle Widra, who has devastated opposing lineups for the last two years despite being a middle schooler, and the Jags feel good about what they have back.

Last spring, Widra posted a record of 36-6 with 272 strikeouts and has already committed to Oklahoma State.

Along with Widra, freshmen Jillian Crick and Caroline Keith were on that championship team at Berry. Chloe Brittain and Callie Higgins round out the varsity roster this spring.

“These young ladies have been in big games and have been successful in every level they’ve played at,” Hawkins said.

In the end, Spain Park will have to get it done on the field, regardless of age and experience level, and no matter how much perception jives with reality.

“Our area’s going to be challenging this year. It’s going to be a fun year to compete. Every tournament we’re in is packed with state tournament and regional qualifiers. There’s just a lot of talent in our state,” Hawkins said.

On the field so far, the Jags are in fact getting it done. Spain Park has jumped out to a 9-1 start, including a 6-0 run at the Sidney Cooper Invitational to defend the crown the Jags won last season. Campbell and Widra combined to allow just three runs over the final five games of the tournament, and Campbell mixed in a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Geneva.