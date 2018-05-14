Jags punch 3rd straight ticket to state

× 1 of 28 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park celebrates clinching a state tournament berth during a Class 7A North Central Regional game between Spain Park and Thompson on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa. × 2 of 28 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Bailey Bowers (3) during a Class 7A North Central Regional game between Spain Park and Thompson on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa. × 3 of 28 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park's Taylor Harrington (2) scores a run during a Class 7A North Central Regional game between Spain Park and Thompson on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa. × 4 of 28 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park Softball Spain Park head coach CJ Hawkins during a Class 7A North Central Regional game between Spain Park and Thompson on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Bowers Park in TUSCALOOSA – The Jags made it interesting, but they got the job done.

The Spain Park High School softball team clinched its third consecutive Class 7A state tournament berth by placing second in the North Central Regional on Friday at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa.

Thompson defeated the Jags, 6-2, in the opening game of the regional to put the Jags quickly behind the eight ball. A pair of Maddie Majors home runs was the only offense for Spain Park in the game, as the Warriors scored five runs over the final two innings to overtake the Jags.

In an elimination game, Spain Park showed no signs of nerves and defeated Tuscaloosa County, 5-2, to remain alive in the tournament. Caroline Wooley homered for the Jags, while Majors picked up two hits and two more RBIs. Annabelle Widra and Bailey Bowers each drove in runs and Taylor Harrington notched a pair of hits. Widra went the distance in the circle, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out 10 hitters.

With the win and Oak Mountain knocking off Thompson to seal the Regional Qualifier 1 trophy, the Jags had to battle Thompson again for the right to take home the Regional Qualifier 2 hardware and earn the right to continue its season.

The Jags went down early but rallied to pull off an 8-6 win over the Warriors and earn that state berth.

After Thompson took a 4-0 lead after three innings, Wooley notched an RBI single in the fourth to set the stage for Alexis Anderson’s monster three-run home run the following inning. Anderson’s blast down the left field line tied the game at 4-4 and gave Spain Park the momentum it needed to tack on four more runs over the final two innings and hang on for the victory.

Widra gave her team the lead for good with a two-run single in the sixth inning to make it 6-4, and Bowers drove in another with a hit. Widra capped off a three-RBI game with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the seventh. Harrington notched three hits and Caroline Kendrick picked up two hits in the contest.

With the win, the Jags advanced out of the North Central Regional and will take on Hewitt-Trussville at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 7A state tournament, set to take place at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.