Jags looking to start, finish strong again

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris The Spain Park Jaguars run onto the field before their Oct. 20 game against Tuscaloosa County at Wildcat Stadium in Northport.

The Spain Park High School football team got off to a great start in 2017, but a few near misses sent the Jags into a rut.

Spain Park began the season with three strong wins before narrowly falling to crosstown rivals Hoover and Mountain Brook. The losses sent the team into a four-game stretch that concluded with a 29-3 loss to Oak Mountain.

“In my years here, that was the absolute worst game that we’d ever played,” said head coach Shawn Raney.

So, the team had a meeting where everything under the sun — except football — was discussed. Issues were brought into the open and addressed, and the Jags moved on to right the ship and finish the season with a strong win over Minor and a narrow loss to unbeaten Hewitt-Trussville in the playoffs.

“You never want to lose the last game, but I was happy with how we finished the year,” said Raney.

Raney hopes this year’s Jags team will be able to start and finish strong once again — without the struggles in between.

OFFENSE

Spain Park’s offense will have a new leader under center this fall, as senior Mason Pronk gets his chance to steer the ship at quarterback. Raney sees many similarities between Pronk and the player he studied under last fall, Braxton Barker.

“He’s trained for this. He’s an unbelievable kid and I think he’ll step right in,” Raney said. “I think he’ll be very similar to Braxton. Similar arm strength, real cerebral kid, understands what we’re trying to get done, is a leader, very good, humble, just what you want in a kid that’s going to be your quarterback.”

At running back, senior Jalen Henderson will get his chance to carry the load. As a sophomore, the Jags moved him to fullback just to get him on the field. Last season, he was the second back behind D’Arie Johnson. Manny Austin will garner some carries as well.

Kenyon Hines is expected to be a playmaker out wide, as he is one of a few players that Spain Park expects to play on both sides of the ball this year.

“We alternate days with him,” Raney said of Hines’ practice schedule. “Whatever side of the ball he’s on, it tips the scales either way. He’s going to have a really big year.”

Kameron McDaniel has moved to receiver after playing cornerback last fall and George Hill is expected to catch some passes as well.

Raney said he feels good about the offensive line, which returns a three-year starter in William Mote. Josh Mullins will anchor the line at the center position, with Zac Shaw and Cameron Young locking down spots as well.

DEFENSE

What was a young and inexperienced group last fall now has another year under its belt, and Raney expects the Jags defense to be better equipped to keep up with opposing offenses thisseason.

“After watching last year’s cut-ups, we had to get more athletic in space,” Raney said. “We sat down and evaluated each one of our kids.”

On the line, Cedric Tooson will be a three-year starter, with a deep group alongside him that includes Jake Horton, Ashanti Carter, Clifford Robinson and Jay Tibbs.

Raney called Hines a potential “Division I linebacker,” and he will team up with the likes of Scott Moates, Josh Wallace and Dre Robinson in the middle of the Spain Park defense. Robinson moved down from the secondary to give the Jags more speed in the middle.

Braxton Hall will be another three-year starter for the Jags in the secondary, as he will play corner opposite of Kishawn Dawsey in most cases. Colton Ledbetter made the move from linebacker to free safety, while the strong safety spot will also employ a new starter.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spain Park will have to replace steady placekicker Cole Starr, but punter Trevor Bernier returns and is capable of handling all the kicking duties. Raney said there are a few young kickers in the program that could take some of that load off Bernier if one emerges.

SCHEDULE

Class 7A, Region 3 is always one of the toughest in the state, but Spain Park has managed to qualify for the playoffs each of the last three seasons. Vestavia Hills, Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover and Tuscaloosa County will visit Jaguar Stadium. The Jags will visit Mountain Brook, Thompson and Oak Mountain in region action.

Out of the region, the Jags will face Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Bessemer City and Shades Valley.