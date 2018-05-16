Jags in winner's bracket after Day 1

× 1 of 35 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS vs Hewitt softball 2018 Alexis Anderson (8) hits the ball during a Class 7A state tournament game between Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. × 2 of 35 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS vs Hewitt softball 2018 Annabelle Widra (66) hits the ball during a Class 7A state tournament game between Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. × 3 of 35 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS vs Hewitt softball 2018 Maddie Majors (1) throws the ball during a Class 7A state tournament game between Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. × 4 of 35 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS vs Hewitt softball 2018 Caroline Kendrick (7) catches a fly ball during a Class 7A state tournament game between Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville on MONTGOMERY – Just like last year, the Spain Park High School softball team did all it could on the first day of the Class 7A state tournament at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Last season, the Jags won both games they played to remain one of two teams without a blemish after Day 1. They achieved the same on Wednesday.

“That was definitely the goal,” said Spain Park head coach CJ Hawkins. “I’m super proud of these girls for fighting through the conditions and the great teams we faced.”

Spain Park made three first-inning runs stand up in the first contest of the day, a 3-0 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Maddie Majors and Annabelle Widra were each hit by a pitch to lead off the game, and Alexis Anderson made the Huskies pay. Anderson ripped a double down the left field line to score two runs. Lindsay Parker followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

That was all Widra needed in the circle, as she shut out one of the state’s top offenses. Widra walked the bases loaded in the third inning but got a pair of strikeouts to work out of danger. She retired 11 batters in a row from the fourth until the seventh inning and finished with 12 strikeouts and just two hits allowed.

Later in the afternoon, Spain Park used a four-run fifth inning to pull away from Prattville in a 10-3 win. The Jags strung together four consecutive hits, including RBI knocks from Anderson and Parker, to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Bailey Bowers walked with the bases loaded and two more runs came home on an error to make it 5-0 after two frames.

Prattville cut the deficit to 5-3 with three solo home runs over the third and fourth innings, including back-to-back shots in the third from Kaelyn Campbell and Summer Little.

Anderson had a sacrifice fly in the fifth in the fourth to stretch the lead to 6-3 before the Jags put four on the board in the sixth. Caroline Kendrick, Majors and Widra collected three consecutive run-scoring hits, and Kyndal Heaton scored on a passed ball to cap off the big inning.

Aside from the three homers, Widra did not yield much. She struck out 12 and allowed five total hits in the game.

With the wins, Spain Park advances to the winner’s bracket semifinal, to be played against Smiths Station on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Last spring, the Jags were unable to capitalize on the first-day momentum. This time around, they plan to focus on the task at hand to make the final day of the season on Thursday a memorable one.

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Hawkins said. “We’re super thrilled, but we’re not focused on anything but what’s in front of us.”