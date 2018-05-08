Chris Laatsch named new Spain Park boys basketball coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski Chris Laatsch Spain Park High School announced Chris Laatsch as the new boys basketball coach on May 8, 2018.

HOOVER -- The Spain Park High School boys basketball program has found its new leader.

The Hoover board of education named Chris Laatsch as the Jags’ new head coach on Tuesday, May 8, taking over for Donnie Quinn, who retired following the 2017-2018 season.

“Coach Laatsch brings a lot to the table for Spain Park,” said Spain Park athletic director Patrick Kellogg. “He is not only a great coach, but a great leader, program builder, and has an excellent vision for our boy's basketball team.”

Laatsch has served as the head boys basketball coach at Helena since 2014 and spent the past year as the school’s athletic director. He also spent Briarwood Christian School coaching the Lions, and has also previously coached at UMS-Wright.

Laatsch started the program at Helena and led the Huskies to the playoffs each of his four seasons, including a regional semifinal berth in 2018.

Spain Park struggled to a 5-20 overall record last season, but has been to the state semifinals as recently as 2016.

Laatsch is a graduate of the University of Montevallo. He and his wife, Leigh, have seven children.

Hoover Sun will update this story as information becomes available.