Back on the rise

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. From left to right, Spain Park seniors Jarrod Kennington, Tyler Greer and John Kennington are aiming to lead the Jags back to the post season for the second straight year.

The Spain Park High School baseball team took a big step in the right direction last spring.

After winning the Class 6A state championship in 2014, the Jags had not qualified for the playoffs in the first two years of 7A’s existence. But in 2017, they got back over the hump and finished second with a 4-2 record in Area 6. Their only two losses came at the hands of eventual quarterfinalist Oak Mountain.

“We knew that Oak Mountain was going to be a very experienced team and a veteran team, and I felt like we played them really well twice,” Spain Park coach Will Smith said.

The Jags took on Grissom in the first round of the playoffs. Grissom took care of Spain Park with a two-game sweep, but the Jags made both games extremely interesting.

The first game of the series was a back-and-forth affair that Spain Park lost, 9-7. Grissom jumped out to a huge lead in the second game, but the Jags scored six runs over the final two innings and had a chance to tie or win. Grissom held on to win the game, 8-7, and the series, but Smith felt like the team accomplished a goal by getting back to the postseason.

While the Jags only return one starter from last year’s squad, which featured 12 seniors, Smith said the returners learned several valuable lessons from last year’s run.

“How you have to raise your level of play,” he said. “We talk about having four phases to the season: preseason, season before area play, area, then the playoffs. You’ve really got to raise your level for every transition of those four phases.”

Smith said teams that “peak at the right time” and navigate those transitions the smoothest have the best chance of playoff success. His way of ensuring that for the Jags is by playing a difficult schedule each spring. That’s not hard to do as a Class 7A team in the Birmingham area.

“We kind of take pride in playing a tough schedule, because you’ve got to see who can get it done under fire,” he said.

From last year’s team, three are now playing college baseball. Shortstop Jacob Rich is now at Snead State. Pitchers Will Battersby (UAB) and Spencer Graham (Bevill State) leave Spain Park with a large void to fill on the mound.

“There’s a lot of question marks everywhere, specifically on the mound,” Smith said. “That’s the first hole that we’ve got to fill because we don’t have the experienced guys that we had last year.”

On the mound, Tyler Greer — one of eight seniors this year — will get a shot to carry the Jags pitching staff. Second baseman Lane Willis returns as the team’s only starter. John and Jarrod Kennington are twins that should bolster the lineup as well. John Kennington catches, while Jarrod Kennington is an outfielder and contributes on the mound as well.

Noah Burns, Sam Dozier and Cooper White are other players that Smith mentioned as guys that will look to lock down spots in the lineup. Even though several of the seniors don’t have significant varsity experience, this year represents their chance to produce.

“Most of the 7A schools, a lot of kids don’t play until they’re seniors,” Smith said.

The Jags open their season Feb. 19 with a doubleheader at Thompson, against the Warriors and Auburn.