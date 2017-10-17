Jags look for critical win at Tuscaloosa County

× Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Spain Park's Braxton Barker rolls out in the Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography)

The Spain Park High School football team struggled to make plays when needed in last Friday’s 40-17 loss to Thompson. Against this week’s Class 7A, Region 3 opponent, Tuscaloosa County, the Jags will strive for more timely execution.

They have to.

Spain Park (4-3, 2-3 in region) is currently tied with Vestavia Hills for the region’s fourth and final playoff spot. Thompson, Hoover and Mountain Brook — the teams Spain Park has lost to — safely occupy the top three positions.

Vestavia Hills will play Hoover on Friday in a game that likely favors the Bucs, who are undefeated against region opponents. Spain Park shouldn’t face as challenging of a test.

Tuscaloosa County is 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in the region, though it did upset Oak Mountain last Friday, 33-28. The Wildcats boast a potent rushing combination in quarterback Brylan Jackson and running back Fred Evans.

The Jags will try to shut them down as they look to rebound from the loss to Thompson. Last week, Spain Park struggled to contain Warriors quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for three touchdowns and nearly 300 yards.

Spain Park couldn’t hold pace. Jags quarterback Braxton Barker completed only half of his passes and tossed two interceptions in the defeat. He had thrown only one pick all season entering the game.

Running back D’Arie Johnson emerged as a bright spot for the Jags. He totaled 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns, one of which went for 97 yards.

“It was blocked well, and if he gets a crease, he can hit it,” Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney said. “He just hit a crease and outran them.”

Spain Park shut out Tuscaloosa County in last year’s meeting, 35-0, behind five rushing touchdowns. A similar outcome this time around would bolster the Jags’ playoff prospects entering next week’s region finale against Oak Mountain.

“That’s right out there for us,” Raney said of a playoff berth.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Tuscaloosa County’s Wildcat Field.

- Steve Irvine contributed to this report.