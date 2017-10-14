Spain Park falls to Thompson

× 1 of 16 Expand Frank Couch Thompson at Spain Park Spain Park's Braxton Barker rolls out in the Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 2 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Spain Park's Braxton Barker rolls out in the Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 3 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Spain Park's Braxton Barker is sacked by Thompson’s Jalen Rayam LB in the Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 4 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Thompson vs Spain Park Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 5 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Lupita Contreras is crowned the Spain Park Homecoming Queen at halftime of Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 6 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Thompson vs Spain Park Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 7 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Thompson vs Spain Park Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 8 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Spain Park's Braxton Barker rolls out in the Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 9 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Spain Park?s Luke Blackmon with a first down catch in the Thompson vs Spain Park Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 10 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Thompson vs Spain Park Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 11 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Spain Park?s D'Arie Johnson recovers a loose ball in the Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 12 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Thompson vs Spain Park Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 13 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Thompson’s Ahmad Harris-Edwards WR scores despite the efforts of Spain Park?s Jaden Jenkins in the Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game. Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 14 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Lupita Contreras is crowned the Spain Park Homecoming Queen at halftime of Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 15 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Spain Park's D'Arie Johnson is tackled in the Thompson vs Spain Park high school football game Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) × 16 of 16 Expand Photos by Frank Couch. Thompson at Spain Park Thompson vs Spain Park Friday October 13, 2017 in Hoover Alabama. (Frank Couch Photography) Prev Next

Thompson High’s 40-17 victory over Spain Park in Class 7A Region 3 play didn’t come down to one play. It was more like one play after another.

“When we had to make a play to change the momentum, we couldn’t make it,” said Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney. “That was pretty much the theme for us.”

Spain Park did have the most explosive play of the game – a 97-yard touchdown run by D’Arie Johnson in the second quarter. But it was the high-power Thompson offense making play after play and the Warriors defense also chipped in.

Raney said the unbeaten Warriors, who clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2006, were as good as advertised, particularly junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. The talented quarterback was 23-of-33 for 296 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed six times for 30 yards and scored a touchdown.

The Jaguars (4-3 overall, 2-3 Region 3) threw a lot of different looks at Thompson’s offense but Tagovailoa and his teammates had the answers.

“You got to have a lot of different things to throw at him,” Raney said. “If you just sit in one thing, he’s going to pick you apart. With their tempo, you start getting kids tired.”

Thompson wide receiver Ahmad Harris-Edwards caught touchdown passes of 13 and 19 yards from Tagovailoa in the first quarter as the Warriors (7-0 overall, 5-0 Region 3) built a 13-0 lead.

Spain Park was able to cut into the lead on a 33-yard field goal by Cole Starr with 7:50 left in the half. The field goal came eight plays after the Jaguars extended the drive on an 8-yard pass from punter Trevor Bernier to Luke Blackmon on a fourth-and-eight punting situation. Spain Park had a touchdown pass from Braxton Barker to Johnson wiped out because of a holding penalty.

The Warriors countered with another quick drive that ended with a 1-yard scoring run by Shad Byrd. The next big play came from the Jaguars. It came one play after a Tagovailoa punt pinned Spain Park at the Jags 3-yard line. Johnson covered the entire distance on one play, getting good blocking at the point of attack and outrunning a host of Warriors to the end zone.

“It was blocked well and if he gets a crease, he can hit it,” Raney said. “He just hit a crease and outran them.”

Thompson came up a yard short of a Hail Mary ending to the first half. Mo Edwards outjumped Spain Park defenders for a long pass at the 2-yard line but he was tackled short of the end zone as the clock hit zero.

In the second half, Thompson was able to pull away. Tagovailoa scored on a 5-yard run with 7:42 left in the third quarter. Five minutes later, safety David Douglas intercepted a Barker pass and raced 33 yards for the score. After those plays, a 20-10 Thompson lead had turned into a 33-10 Warriors advantage.

Both teams scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Spain Park’s score came on a 3-yard run by Johnson with 6:26 remaining.

Barker finished 16-of-34 for 176 yards with two interceptions. Johnson had nine carries for 119 yards and Michael Rogers had five catches for 82 yards.

Spain Park still has control of it playoff destiny with Region 3 games left against Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain.

“That’s right out there for us,” Raney said.