Jags host Thompson in region clash

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB D'Arie Johnson (1) fights off a Huffman defender Gerell Green (3) during a game between Spain Park and Huffman on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Viking Stadium in Huffman.

The Spain Park High School football team will be tested, perhaps more than it has been this season, when it hosts Thompson on Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 3 clash. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jaguar Stadium.

The Warriors (6-0, 4-0 in region) and their high-powered offense enter the contest on the heels of yet another lopsided victory. They beat Vestavia Hills last Friday, 45-14. It was the team’s fourth win of the season by 30 points or more. Overall, Thompson has averaged nearly 45 points per outing.

That prolific production can be attributed largely to the play of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Thompson’s gunslinger has made a habit of torching opposing defenses, especially in region action. Against Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain, for instance, he threw for seven total touchdowns and more than 700 yards. Frequently, he has targeted the wide receiving tandem of Ahmad Harris-Edwards and Mo Edwards.

The Spain Park (4-2, 2-2 in region) defense will certainly have its work cut out for it. That unit has struggled as of late, surrendering an average of nearly 35 points per game in the past three contests. Granted, a 51-50 double overtime loss to Mountain Brook on Sept. 22 inflated that number.

The Jags took a bye after that marathon defeat, but they returned to their winning ways last Friday. Spain Park knocked off Huffman, 35-26, in a game that was closer than many thought it would be.

Spain Park fell behind at halftime before storming back over the final two quarters, when quarterback Braxton Barker threw for two of his three touchdown passes. Twice in the game he connected with wide receiver Jalen McMillan, on scores of 36 and 48 yards.

Executing explosive plays of similar nature will be critical against Thompson, which can the stretch the field at any moment.

It also will be important for Spain Park to continue protecting the football. The Jags have only turned the ball over once this season, and that occurred at Huffman. Barker threw an interception during a sluggish first half.

Minimizing mistakes has kept Spain Park in tight games against Mountain Brook and Hoover. Now, it will need to do the same against Thompson.

Spain Park has a 9-2 all-time record against the Warriors and hasn’t dropped a meeting since 2008. But the last two games have come down to the wire. Spain Park kicked five field goals to earn a 15-14 victory in 2015. Last season, it relied on Damarius Farmer’s pick-six and Cole Starr’s third-quarter field goal to come away with a 17-14 win.

The outcome of this matchup could have a considerable impact upon the playoff picture. Currently, the Jags are gridlocked with Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills in a three-way tie for third place. The Spartans and Rebels meet on Friday.

Thompson and Hoover own the region’s top two spots through six games.

- Robert Carter contributed to this report.