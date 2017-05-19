Jags begin final day with loss

× 1 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 2 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 3 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 4 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 5 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 6 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 7 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 8 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 9 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 10 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 11 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 12 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 13 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 14 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 15 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 16 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 17 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 18 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 19 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 20 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 21 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 22 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 23 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 24 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 25 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 26 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 27 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 28 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. × 29 of 29 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Softball 2017 Spain Park softball takes on Buckhorn during the AHSAA Softball State Tournament on May 19, 2017 at Lagoon Softball Park in Montgomery, Al. The Jags fell to the Lady Bucks 7-1 for their first loss in the tournament. Prev Next

MONTGOMERY – Two big hits swung the game all in Buckhorn’s favor on Friday morning, as the Lady Bucks took down the Spain Park High School softball team, 7-1, in a winner’s bracket game in the Class 7A state tournament at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

With the loss, Spain Park moved to the loser’s bracket, where it is set to play the winner between Sparkman and Fairhope in an elimination game at approximately 3 p.m.

In a 1-1 game in the top of the sixth inning, Buckhorn loaded the bases with one out for Sidney Edwards. On the first pitch, she smoked a line drive perfectly placed between third baseman Alexis Anderson and the foul line that she was already hugging. The ball shot all the way to the left field corner, far enough for all three runners to score and give Buckhorn the 4-1 lead.

Kaylee Combs took the very next pitch far beyond the fence in left field for a two-run home run and in two pitches, the Lady Bucks’ lead ballooned to 6-1.

After three scoreless innings – including a lengthy delay as umpires checked the legality of a Buckhorn bat – the Lady Bucks got on the board in the fourth inning with a Jordan Evans RBI single to right field.

Spain Park evened things in the bottom half, as Mary Katherine Tedder singled and Jenna Olszewski doubled to lead off the inning. With runners at second and third, Buckhorn pitcher Zoie Emrick was called for an illegal pitch, allowing Tedder to come in to score and make it 1-1.

Buckhorn put two runners on with consecutive singles to lead off the fifth inning, but nothing came of the threat thanks to some stellar defense from center fielder Julianna Cross. She sprinted in to catch a short pop and then made a spectacular catch while knocking a partition of the fence down for the second straight year.

The Jags drew a pair of walks in the fifth but were unable to convert. Buckhorn tacked on the game’s final run in the seventh on a wild pitch.

Annabelle Widra was charged with six runs in her six innings of work, as she allowed nine hits and struck out three. Caroline Kendrick pitched the seventh.