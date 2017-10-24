Jags, Eagles square off Friday

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Spain Park Spain Park run out before the game between Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport.

The Spain Park High School football team has secured its spot in the playoffs. Oak Mountain, meanwhile, has been eliminated from contention.

But there will still be pride on the line Friday when the Jags host the Eagles for a 7 p.m. kickoff. It will be the Class 7A, Region 3 finale for both teams.

Spain Park has defeated Oak Mountain the past two years, winning 20-13 in 2015 and 23-20 last fall. Notably, the teams’ past four meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Spain Park (5-3, 3-3 in Class 7A, Region 3) enters the game coming off a critical win at Tuscaloosa County, which had upset Oak Mountain the week before. Running back D’Arie Johnson rushed for nearly 250 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead his team to victory. The 24-19 win cemented the Jags’ third consecutive postseason berth.

Oak Mountain (3-5, 1-4) fell to Mountain Brook last Friday in a back-and-forth affair. The Eagles dug themselves into a 21-0 hole before rattling off 28 consecutive points. But Mountain Brook mounted a fourth-quarter charge to seal the victory.

Oak Mountain quarterback Connor Webb completed 14-of-22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Both were caught by tight end Carson Bobo. Luke Percer paced the Eagles’ rushing attack, totaling 101 yards on 17 carries.

- Chris Megginson and Kyle Parmley contributed to this report.