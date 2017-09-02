Jags roll at Muscle Shoals

× 1 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jalen Henderson (23) follows a blocker during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 2 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Kenyon Hines (11) makes a tackle during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 3 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jalen Henderson (23) looks for an opening during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 4 of 28 Expand Muscle Shoals' John Michael McCollister (10) wraps up Spain Park's Jalen McMillan during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 5 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jalen Henderson (23) looks for an opening during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 6 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jo Jo Dennis (13) goes up high to try to make a catch during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 7 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jalen McMillan (6) hauls in a pass in front of Muscle Shoals defender Gabe McAuthur (5) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 8 of 28 Expand × 9 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Rob Cook (32) close in on Muscle Shoals quarterback Terrell McDonald (9) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 10 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Josh Wallace (10) and Rob Cook (32) close in on Muscle Shoals quarterback Terrell McDonald (9) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 11 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Clay Christian (8) stops Muscle Shoals' Carlos Davis (6) for a loss during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 12 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jo Jo Dennis (13) tries to get to the goal line during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 13 of 28 Expand Muscle Shoals defense stops Spain Park at the line of scrimmage during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 14 of 28 Expand Spain Park's D'Arie Johnson(1) fights for yardage during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 15 of 28 Expand Spain Park's D'Arie Johnson (1) celebrates with teammate Tyrece Mickens (30) after scoring a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 16 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jaden Jenkins (4) tries to pick up yardage after scooping up a fumble during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 17 of 28 Expand Spain Park's defense stops Muscle Shoals wide receiver Torris Williams (11) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 18 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jalen Henderson (23) follows a blocker during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 19 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jalen Henderson (23) fights for yardage during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 20 of 28 Expand Spain Park wraps up Muscle Shoals' Ty Smith (23) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 21 of 28 Expand Spain Park defenders bring down a Muscle Shoals receiver after a catch during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 22 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Braxton Hall (24) wraps up Muscle Shoals receiver Ty Smith (23) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 23 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Josh Wallace (10) and Rob Cook (32) close in on Muscle Shoals quarterback Terrell McDonald (9) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 24 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jalen McMillan (6) hauls in a pass in front of Muscle Shoals defender Gabe McAuthur (5) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 25 of 28 Expand Muscle Shoals' Caleb Willis (42) gets stopped by the Spain Park defense during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 26 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Clay Christian (8) reaches for Muscle Shoals quarterback Terrell McDonald (9) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 27 of 28 Expand Spain Park's defense swarms Muscle Shoals running back Carlos Davis (6) during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. × 28 of 28 Expand Spain Park's Jalen Henderson (23) follows a block during a game between Spain Park and Muscle Shoals on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. Prev Next

MUSCLE SHOALS — Jalen McMillan dashed up the left sideline and didn’t look back.

Instead, the Spain Park High School wide receiver high-stepped into the opposing end zone, his long strides chewing up the final stretch of an 85-yard kickoff return on which he went untouched.

“Man, when they kicked it to me, I said, ‘It’s over,’” McMillan recalled of his second-quarter sprint. “The kickoff return [team] made amazing blocks. I saw the hole and I just went.”

McMillan’s decisive charge provided Spain Park with a 13-point cushion that widened steadily over the course of a cool, blustery night at Muscle Shoals High School. When the final whistle blew, the Jags (2-0) walked away 40-7 victors.

“I think I saw a lot of good things,” Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney said. “Our kids came out hard and played hard, and that’s all we ask of them.”

Spain Park performed well in each component of the game. It overwhelmed Muscle Shoals on offense, swarmed the Trojans on defense and outshined them on special teams.

The Jags piled up 329 total yards to Muscle Shoals’ 193. Last week, the Trojans (1-1) posted more than 400 yards — rushing — in a win over Gardendale.

“They’re young bucks, but they’re very coachable,” Raney said of his defense, which forced three fumbles. “This was a good night.”

Spain Park quarterback Braxton Barker set the tone for his offensive unit. The senior went 16-of-28 for 168 yards and threw two touchdowns, both of which came in the first quarter.

Barker found McMillan, who finished with four catches for 80 yards, on the game’s opening drive for an 8-yard strike. He then delivered a 13-yard pass to tight end M.J. Rogers on the following possession.

Spain Park led 13-0 after one quarter and 26-7 at halftime. McMillan’s kick return, along with two Cole Starr field goals, gave the Jags a second-quarter boost. Muscle Shoals had completed a 24-yard touchdown pass on the play preceding McMillan’s return, which made it 20-7 in favor of Spain Park.

“The momentum came to us when I scored,” McMillan said. “We just got it done.”

Spain Park added second-half touchdowns from D’Arie Johnson and Darrian Stringer to put the contest out of reach. Johnson finished with 55 yards on 13 carries. Jalen Henderson paved the way with 74 yards on 21 carries.

Last week, both running backs eclipsed 100 yards rushing in Spain Park’s season-opening win over Gadsden City. Next Friday, the Jags Park will begin Class 7A, Region 3 play at Vestavia Hills.

“That’s going to be a four-quarter game,” McMillan said.

If that’s the case, McMillan probably won’t be as relaxed as he was during Friday’s final quarter. With backups in the game, the senior patrolled the sideline with helmet in hand as he grooved to the beat of the Spain Park band.

He had done his dashing. His Jags hadn’t looked back.