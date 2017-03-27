Spain Park JV softball finishes 2nd in Georgia tourney

The Spain Park junior varsity softball team finished second in the Sidney Cooper Invitational, held Feb. 24-25 at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia.

The Jags played with just nine players and no substitutes throughout the tournament, while having a handful of players play through injuries throughout the day.

