Spain Park JV softball finishes 2nd in Georgia tourney

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nicole Thompson. From left: Sarah Whitaker, Savannah Rogers, Imani Rogers, Martha Grace Maddox, Caroline Kendrick, Caroline Wooley, Lindsay Parker, Kate Thompson, Mackenzie Thompson and coach Ryan Thompson.

The Spain Park junior varsity softball team finished second in the Sidney Cooper Invitational, held Feb. 24-25 at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia.

The Jags played with just nine players and no substitutes throughout the tournament, while having a handful of players play through injuries throughout the day.