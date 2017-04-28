Spain Park guard Johnson emerges as leader, earns all-state selection

× Expand Photo by Ted Melton. Jamal Johnson is shown in a game against Mountain Brook on Jan. 17. He was named a first-team all-state selection.

Although this season did not produce the same results as the year before, Spain Park High School guard Jamal Johnson was recognized for his efforts, earning a first-team spot on the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A all-state team.

“I was excited when I found out that I made all-state,” Johnson said. “That was one of my goals this season.”

Spain Park advanced to the Final Four in the 2015-2016 season, but the summer departure of Austin Wiley — who transferred to prep school before enrolling at Auburn University in January — forced the Jags to shuffle the deck slightly before the beginning of the season.

Even with the loss of the big center, the perfect complement to Johnson’s perimeter-oriented game, Johnson elevated his game during his senior season and was one of three finalists for 7A player of the year.

The Jags failed to make the playoffs, in large part because they played in arguably the toughest area in the state. Area 6 featured Mountain Brook, the eventual state champion, and Huffman, who was defeated by the Spartans in the regional final.

Throughout the season, though, Spain Park defeated three of the state’s top teams. The Jags notched victories over Mountain Brook, Huffman and Hoover but were never able to gain enough momentum to make the postseason.

“I felt like we had a good season,” Johnson said. “We beat some good teams and some of the best in the state. But we were also up and down and weren’t very consistent.”

Johnson will make his way to the University of Memphis to kick off his collegiate career, as he will play for coach Tubby Smith, who just completed his first year at the helm, and won the national championship at Kentucky in 1998.

“My goal for next year is to just simply compete at the next level and mature as a player and a person,” Johnson said. “I’m very excited for the next level and can’t wait for what Memphis has in store for me.”