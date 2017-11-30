Spain Park 4th grade football team wins championship

× Expand Caption: The Spain Park 4th grade football team pictured after their championship win. Photo courtesy of Jen Bonamy.

The Spain Park 4th grade football team won the championship on Nov. 18. It is the third consecutive year that age group has won. The team is coached by David Bonamy and assistants Mike Plaia, Greg Cross, David Heath, John Lutenbacher, Nick Ritchey, Steve Susce and Chad Davis.

Players were Alex Plaia, Semaj Snow, Aubrey Walker, Durrell McGee, Brock Bradley, Michael Ritchey, Brady Heath, Nathan Byrd, Clay Bailey, Brayden Dowling, JD Bonamy, Takuma Suzuki, Payton Wood, Alex Davis, Drew Susce, Lincoln Parish, Tristen-Hunter Rutledge, Ethan Boykin, George Ritchey, Joe Cross, Quinn Davis, Camden Major, Mason Doyle, Jayden Starks, Jack Lutenbacher, Charles Glenn, Sam Fox, Demetrius Robinson and Frank Glenn.

-Submitted by Jen Bonamy