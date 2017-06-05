Soccer players earn postseason accolades

× Expand Photos by Todd Lester. Hoover's Jordan Henderson was a second team all-state selection.

Following the 2017 high school soccer season, several Hoover and Spain Park high school soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season, evidenced by their presence on the coaches all-state and all-metro teams.

The all-state teams are split up by classification, and the all-metro squads combine players from all classes in the Birmingham area.

Hoover girls coach Will Patridge was recognized as the all-metro coach of the year.

GIRLS

All-state

Jordan Henderson, Hoover, forward, senior - 2nd team

All-metro

Jasmine Green, Spain Park, forward, sophomore - 1st team

Kayla Wiggins, Spain Park, defender, junior - 1st team

Elena Register, Hoover, goalkeeper, junior - 1st team

Madison Cobb, Spain Park, forward, senior - 2nd team

Anna Brunner, Spain Park, goalkeeper, sophomore - 2nd team

Gaby Walker, Hoover, defender, sophomore - 2nd team

Mia Bradley, Spain Park, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention

Alyssa Young, Spain Park, defender, junior - Honorable mention

Henderson - Honorable mention

Mackenzee Smith, Hoover, forward, freshman - Honorable mention

Kyla Shaw, Hoover, midfielder, freshman - Honorable mention

BOYS

All-state

Brooks Rice, Spain Park, forward, junior - 1st team

- 41 goals, five assists

Liam Condone, Spain Park, defender, senior - 2nd team

- eight goals, three assists

Trevor Bernier, Spain Park, goalkeeper, sophomore - Honorable mention

Alex Tovar, Hoover, midfielder, senior - Honorable mention

Connor Burger, Hoover, defender, senior - Honorable mention

Matthew Wrona, Hoover, defender, senior - Honorable mention

All-metro

Rice - 1st team

Condone - 1st team

Tovar - 1st team

Wrona - 1st team

Burger - 2nd team

Bernier - Honorable mention

Leon Gersain, Spain Park, forward, senior - Honorable mention

Cameron Sumpter, Spain Park, forward, junior - Honorable mention

Zach Cole, Spain Park, midfielder, senior - Honorable mention

David Turner, Hoover, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention

Jared Walker, Hoover, midfielder, senior - Honorable mention