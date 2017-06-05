Soccer players earn postseason accolades

Photos by Todd Lester.
Hoover's Jordan Henderson was a second team all-state selection.
Following the 2017 high school soccer season, several Hoover and Spain Park high school soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season, evidenced by their presence on the coaches all-state and all-metro teams.
The all-state teams are split up by classification, and the all-metro squads combine players from all classes in the Birmingham area.
Hoover girls coach Will Patridge was recognized as the all-metro coach of the year.
GIRLS
All-state
Jordan Henderson, Hoover, forward, senior - 2nd team
All-metro
Jasmine Green, Spain Park, forward, sophomore - 1st team
Kayla Wiggins, Spain Park, defender, junior - 1st team
Elena Register, Hoover, goalkeeper, junior - 1st team
Madison Cobb, Spain Park, forward, senior - 2nd team
Anna Brunner, Spain Park, goalkeeper, sophomore - 2nd team
Gaby Walker, Hoover, defender, sophomore - 2nd team
Mia Bradley, Spain Park, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention
Alyssa Young, Spain Park, defender, junior - Honorable mention
Henderson - Honorable mention
Mackenzee Smith, Hoover, forward, freshman - Honorable mention
Kyla Shaw, Hoover, midfielder, freshman - Honorable mention
BOYS
All-state
Brooks Rice, Spain Park, forward, junior - 1st team
- 41 goals, five assists
Liam Condone, Spain Park, defender, senior - 2nd team
- eight goals, three assists
Trevor Bernier, Spain Park, goalkeeper, sophomore - Honorable mention
Alex Tovar, Hoover, midfielder, senior - Honorable mention
Connor Burger, Hoover, defender, senior - Honorable mention
Matthew Wrona, Hoover, defender, senior - Honorable mention
All-metro
Rice - 1st team
Condone - 1st team
Tovar - 1st team
Wrona - 1st team
Burger - 2nd team
Bernier - Honorable mention
Leon Gersain, Spain Park, forward, senior - Honorable mention
Cameron Sumpter, Spain Park, forward, junior - Honorable mention
Zach Cole, Spain Park, midfielder, senior - Honorable mention
David Turner, Hoover, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention
Jared Walker, Hoover, midfielder, senior - Honorable mention