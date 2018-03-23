Sixty-plus youth volleyball teams coming to Finley Center tournament this weekend

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Southern Performance Volleyball Oct 2017 Girls participate in a Southern Performance Volleyball practice at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, in October 2017.

More than 60 youth volleyball teams from four states are headed to Hoover this weekend to play in the Southeast Alliance Volleyball League’s western area championship tournament.

The teams of girls, ranging in ages from 13 to 18, will be playing games at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Saturday and Sunday.

The teams are coming from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee and are competing for a chance to play in the Southeast Alliance Volleyball League overall championship on April 14-15 in Atlanta.

Doors open at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and games start at 8 a.m. Tickets cost $8 for a daily ticket or $15 for a two-day pass. Children ages 10 and younger get in free. Parking at the Hoover Met Complex costs $5, and only cash is accepted. The Finley Center also has a full-service food court.

“We are thrilled to provide a state-of-the-art facility to host this championship and look forward to a great weekend of volleyball,” said Monty Jones, general manager of the Finley Center, in a press release.

The Finley Center has 83,000 square feet of uninterrupted court space, which is enough room for 17 full-size volleyball courts. The tournament is being hosted by the Southern Performance Volleyball group, which is based at the Finley Center.