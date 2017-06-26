Shedrick Jackson commits to Auburn

× Expand TCI Sports/Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover's Shedrick Jackson (80) in a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 30, 2016, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

It's not exactly a shocking development, considering the family connection, but Shedrick Jackson is heading to the Plains.

Jackson, a rising senior wide receiver at Hoover High School, announced his commitment to play football at Auburn with a video released on his Twitter page.

Shedrick Jackson is the nephew of 1985 Heisman Trophy winner and former Auburn running back Bo Jackson.

Shedrick Jackson is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, and listed offers from Mississippi State and approximately 10 other schools.

Shedrick Jackson was a key factor in Hoover's state championship run last fall, as he caught 43 passes for 661 yards and three touchdowns for an offense that averaged 28 points per game. He will be relied upon even more so this fall, as the Bucs graduated a handful of key contributors on the outside, including Kam Ford, Cortez Hall and Jimmy Turner.