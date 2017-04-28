SEC Tournament returns to the Met

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Hoover. The SEC Baseball Tournament is set for May 23-28.

The top 12 baseball teams in the Southeastern Conference will battle it out for the conference title again May 23-28 at the SEC Baseball Tournament, which boasts “the best college baseball in the country.”

The tournament is at the Hoover Met Stadium, which has played host to the event for nearly all of the past 22 years.

As the season heads toward the playoffs, Auburn University’s team is knocking on the door of one of the top spots, so Auburn fans already have a vested interest. The 5-12 seeded teams will play in single-elimination format for the first three days, followed by double-elimination play in the following days.

But this year, the games also will be accompanied by a new event that offers fun for fans of all stripes and ages — the indoor FanFest. Open each day of the tournament, the event will offer live entertainment, a sports bar, a food court and interactive games.

FanFest is free.

There will also be a Ferris wheel just outside the doors of FanFest to offer children and adults the chance to see the games from a new perspective.

The SEC Baseball Tournament offers free parking and free shuttles to off-site parking, as well as an RV park on site.

Volunteers are needed to work during the SEC Baseball Tournament. To find out how to participate as a volunteer, go to cuetoems.com/secb_2017/Volunteer.aspx. For more information about the tournament, go to secsports.com. To purchase tickets for the games, go tosecticketoffice.com.