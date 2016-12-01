Relentless defense puts stamp on state title

× 1 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. × 2 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. × 3 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. × 4 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. × 5 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. × 6 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover Football State Championship 2016 Action in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game between McGill-Toolen and Hoover at the Super 7 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Prev Next

AUBURN – On first-and-10, McGill-Toolen quarterback Bubba Thompson is sacked by Hoover’s Will Singleton.

On second-and-19, Thompson is sacked by Christon Taylor.

On fourth-and-28, Thompson is sacked by DeCarlos Hurt.

Game. Set. Match.

McGill-Toolen’s last drive of the game went nowhere fast and served as a microcosm for what the Buccaneer defense did all night in a 17-7 victory over the Yellow Jackets to claim the Class 7A state football championship on Wednesday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“The last segment of defensive snaps were probably three of the best of the game,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said following the game.

“For us to push the pocket, and to be as disciplined as we were, gave us an opportunity to get those sacks,” Niblett said. “To be able to come up with that at the end of the game is just the epitome of what this team’s about; being clutch and being undeniable at a time we needed it the most.”

The ferocious pass rush from Hoover (12-2) harassed McGill’s star quarterback all night long, bringing him down in the backfield nine times, led by three from Taylor. Hurt picked up two. Other guys to join in on the sack party were Ricky Palao and Tre Copeland.

All the yards lost on those sacks resulted in a significant negative rushing output from McGill. Thompson lost 87 yards on the nine sacks, giving McGill a total of -43 rushing yards in the game.

“Playing fast and physical,” said Kholbe Coleman-Abrams of the game plan. “That’s what we do every week.”

Coleman-Abrams took home the Most Valuable Player honors, accumulating seven tackles and a sack.

“He’s got a lot of character about him, he’s got a lot of integrity about him,” Niblett said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s a blue-collared kid that understands the difference between right and wrong. That’s why he’s a good tackler. It ain’t because he’s just a good tackler. It’s because of the little things and the intangibles that he has that make him a great person.”

The offense was able to capitalize on a Jayden Jordan interception, turning it into points to give Hoover a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. The Bucs stretched the lead to 17-0 by taking the opening kickoff of the second half and driving the field.

Niblett credited his defense for his offense being prepared to seize the moment.

“We play against the best defense in the state every day that we go out to practice,” he said.

The Bucs produced the numbers to back that up all season long, holding 10 opponents to single digit outputs on the season and completely shutting down in-state offenses.

McGill-Toolen turned the ball over on downs on Hoover’s side of the field three times in the first half and came up with no points to show for its effort. Head coach Caleb Ross knew then that his team was in a tough spot.

“When you’re playing against a defense like that, and you get your opportunities and don’t take advantage of them, it puts yourself in a hole,” he said.

Take out losses to out-of-state foes Allen (TX) and Grayson (GA), and Hoover’s defense allowed a paltry average of 6.3 points per game.

The Bucs gave up seven to McGill-Toolen, an offense that averaged well over 40 points per game in its 13 wins leading up to the night.

Not too shabby.