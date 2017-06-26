Prized possession

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. The Spain Park girls golf team is shown celebrating before receiving the Class 7A championship trophy at RTJ Grand National in Opelika on May 16. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Senior Mary Kate Horton is shown in the state tournament at RTJ Grand National on May 16. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Prev Next

There is no telling when the surreal nature of the moment will set in for the Spain Park High School girls golf team.

After winning the Class 7A state championship held May 15-16 at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National Golf Course in Opelika — edging crosstown rival Hoover by six strokes (445-451) — Spain Park players took turns holding the wooden trophy outlined with the borders of the state of Alabama. Looks of wonderment, amazement, and sheer giddiness adorned the faces of the ladies that carved up the golf course better than any other team.

“What is this thing?” senior Mary Kate Horton kept asking aloud incredulously, while doing the first thing teenagers think to do: broadcast the accomplishment on social media.

Horton certainly knew what that “thing” was, because she had dreamed of holding it for four years, and even took a chance for this season, her final one at Spain Park. Throughout the season, she told stories of forgoing the opportunity to purchase a class ring because she had bigger plans for her finger: a state championship ring.

Was it worth it? Totally.

“The fact that we’ve been short all four years and finally did it was really special, especially in mine and Jordan (Susce)’s senior year. Going out like this was awesome,” Horton said.

Dozens of poses were concocted for photo opportunities with the blue map, the new center of attention. Happy tears were shed. Coach Kelly Holland’s face showed a combination of pride, affection, and joy for the girls she watched reach their final destination.

“I’m really proud of them,” Holland said. “They’re so close, they’re such good friends, they work so hard together, and I told them they deserve this. I told them that if they played their best, their best would be good enough. It turned out to be a really good team effort. Everyone had to do their part.”

Spain Park shot 218 as a team on the opening day at the tournament. Led by Susce’s 70 and Waldrop’s 72, the Lady Jags paced Hoover by eight strokes (228).

Susce and Horton are heading to play college golf, at the University of Louisville and Samford University, respectively, and ending their high school careers on the high note was special.

“It was fun and I enjoyed it,” Susce said. “We had some rough patches, but it was all worth it and I’m so glad we got it done today.”

“We’ll miss them, most definitely,” said Holland. “Good leadership. This was probably the best team we’ve ever had top to bottom (Spain Park won its only other state championship in 2009). They’ve just kept improving and kept this group together. This is what we were trying to do.”

Waldrop, a Western Kentucky University commit, will be back to go for the repeat, but realizes what this year’s team had was special.

“I’ve been on this team for five years and coming up short every year has really, really stunk,” she said. “Now we’re here and now all my seniors are leaving me and I’m really sad about it. But it means we actually got something done as a team, we all had each others’ backs.”

On Tuesday, May 16, Horton shot a 74, followed by 76 from Waldrop, 77 from Susce and 84 from freshman Marilyn Steed.

Over the last three weeks of the season, Spain Park and Hoover traded blows. Spain Park edged out Hoover in the section tournament at Greystone Country Club, while Hoover took top honors at the sub-state tournament at Canebrake Club in Athens. But theJags won the most important one, the state title.

At the section tournament, Susce was the low medalist, as she edged out Waldrop with a 66 to Waldrop’s 67. Horton shot a 74 on the day for the third Jag team score. Caroline McCabe shot 79 that day to qualify for sub-state as an individual. Steed shot 86.

At sub-state, Hoover clipped Spain Park by three strokes. Hoover carded a 216 on the strength of 70s from seniors Julie Baker and Mychael O’Berry, good enough for both to make the all-tournament team. Spain Park scored a 219, led Susce’s 68, once again good enough for the low medalist. Horton wrapped up her day with a 74, followed by Waldrop’s 77. Steed finished at 85.