Postseason remains busy for Hoover, Spain Park

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Softball Action from a Class 7A, Area 5 game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Jim Brown Field in Hoover, Alabama.

Due to the fact that Hoover and Spain Park high schools field high-quality teams in nearly every sport, championship season brings no rest for the weary.

Playoff action across the spring sports have either just begun or are set to kick off in the next few days.

At the state tennis tournament this past Monday and Tuesday, Spain Park's girls team put together a runner-up finish in Class 7A in the Jags' first time ever qualifying for the state tournament at a team.

In baseball, Hoover and Spain Park qualified for the playoffs, which are set to begin Friday. Hoover will host Buckhorn in a doubleheader, with first pitch slated for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Game 3 would be at 3 p.m. Saturday if needed.

Spain Park is traveling to Grissom and plays at 5 p.m. Friday in its doubleheader. The third game would also be at 3 p.m. Saturday if necessary.

In softball, Spain Park tied with Oak Mountain for first in Class 7A, Area 6 and flipped a coin to determine the area tournament host. Spain Park won the toss and will host the tourney, slated for May 3-5.

Hoover earned the No. 4 seed in one of the toughest areas in the state, as Area 5 contains Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County, four teams that have shown the capability to potentially make a run at the state tournament. Vestavia won a tiebreaker to earn the right to host the area tournament, that will be played May 3-4.

The 7A soccer playoffs will begin next Tuesday, May 2, as the Hoover and Spain Park boys and girls teams all qualified for the postseason. In the first round, both Hoover teams will travel to Oak Mountain, while both Spain Park teams will head to Vestavia Hills.

The outdoor track and field teams will take to Mountain Brook High School this weekend for sectionals. In golf, sectionals will take place early next week.